Ms. Marvel 2022 Rumored Release Date Revealed

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 8 days ago

A rumored release date for Marvel's new Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ has been revealed. Marvel scoopers on social media are buzzing with word that Ms. Marvel will be arriving in February of 2022. If true, that would pretty much indicate that Ms. Marvel will be arriving right on the heels of Marvel's Hawkeye series, which we now know will be premiering on November 24th. Hawkeye is only six episodes long, but that still means that it will run right up until New Year's Eve. So, the wait won't be long for Ms. Marvel to continue the series.

