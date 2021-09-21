CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh Snap! These 90s Wedding Beauty Trends Are Back

By Maddy Sims
theknot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article90s hair and makeup trends are in again—and we're totally buggin'. Think you can't rock your favorite retro looks on your wedding day? As if! We rounded up seven 90s beauty trends that you can actually wear to your nuptials. Pastel blue eyeshadow, for example, will look trendy but still timeless with black winged eyeliner. A pretty silk scrunchy will perfectly complement a boho braided hairstyle, while golden butterfly clips feel both nostalgic and elegant. Scroll through our favorite trends and work with your wedding hair stylist and makeup artist to bring your vision to life. Ready to throw it back? Channel your inner 90s kid at your wedding with these 90s beauty trends that really are all that and a bag of chips.

