Oh Snap! These 90s Wedding Beauty Trends Are Back

You've likely chosen most details of your wedding day look: your outfit, your hairstyles, your makeup. But there's one part you might be missing: Your wedding manicure. To help spark inspiration, we rounded up our favorite wedding day nail colors that work for any aesthetic. Whether you want a dark, moody hue for your fall wedding or a classic neutral for your springtime soiree, we've got you covered. Plus, we tapped an expert for advice on how to choose a wedding day nail color. The takeaway? Consider the vibe of your event. And if you're wearing a colorful wedding dress or outfit (or carrying bright, bold florals), make sure your manicure color doesn't clash. Other than that, the (nail polish) world is your oyster. While you may think you can only rock white or neutral polish, that's not the case. "Every detail placed into your wedding day should be representative of you," Kendra Woolridge, owner of Janet & Jo. in Washington, DC. "While neutral and white nails are what I like to call 'old faithful' shades, but these go-to classics are not always representative of everyone's personality." See our favorite wedding nail colors (and shop them), below.

