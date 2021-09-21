CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re-elected SDSG MP Duncan ready to continue his work, advocacy

By Francis Racine
kingstonthisweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was no day of rest for re-elected Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Despite running on three hours of sleep, Duncan and his team members were hard at work collecting the many blue signs electoral signs throughout the area. Yet the MP’s mind wasn’t solely fixed on signs — it also was zoned in on the many issues he hopes to continue working at on Parliament Hill.

Comments / 0

Schmale cruises to re-election win

Incumbent Conservative MP Jamie Schmale cruised to another term in the federal election Monday (Sept. 20), capturing roughly 53 percent of the vote. While results have not been finalized, Schmale currently sits with nearly 34,000 votes – well ahead of Liberal candidate Judi Forbes (14,497) and NDP candidate Zac Miller (9,237). Alison Davidson of the PPC finished in fourth (4,645) followed by Angel Godsoe of the Green Party (1,647) and Gene Balfour (444).
Estevan Mayor Disappointed In Federal Election, Happy To Work With MP

The federal election began on Monday, after a 36-day campaign that saw candidates duke it out across the country. But you probably didn't notice any change here in Saskatchewan, where all of the province's seats were held by the Conservative party. In fact, across the country not much changed, with...
Sophie Chatel elected as next Pontiac MP

The Liberals have once again won the riding of the Pontiac Quebec. Sophie Chatel has been elected MP after the position was left vacant after Will Amos decided not to seek re-election. Chatel earned over 41% of the overall vote. Conservative Michel Gauthier was second in the riding, with roughly 21%. Gabrielle Desjardins of the Bloc Québécois was a close third with about 16% of the vote.
Labour conference: Welsh MP concerned party may not win election

The Labour Party is lacking "radical, progressive policies" needed to win the next general election, a Welsh MP has said. Beth Winter criticised leader Sir Keir Starmer for "shifting" from pledges made in Labour's leadership contest. Labour MP Stephen Kinnock said the annual conference was about showing the party was...
HS2 not ready before 2041, MP Andrew Bridgen claims in Commons

The first leg of the HS2 rail project will not be completed before 2041, a Conservative MP has told Parliament. North West Leicestershire's Andrew Bridgen said the claims came from a whistleblower "at the very top" of the high-speed rail project. The backbencher also said the project would cost £160bn...
Pembroke marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with blanket exercise

The City of Pembroke is marking the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a blanket exercise at the waterfront. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Everyone is welcome Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. for an educational and emotional workshop in...
Call for nominations to honour outstanding contributors to the francophone community

As part of its continued commitment to the growth of the province’s francophone communities, the Government of Ontario is inviting nominations for the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the...
LETTER: Who makes decisions on choosing nuclear disposal sites?

Who makes the decisions on choosing nuclear disposal site and what are the criteria? The federal government has this authority — not the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and certainly not the private company that owns Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) at Chalk River. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...
Bakers’ union severs links with Labour for neglecting working-class ‘aims and hopes’

The leftwing bakers’ union has disaffiliated from the Labour Party with an attack on Keir Starmer for neglecting working class “aims and hopes”.The Labour leader is accused of launching a “factional internal war”, with his changes to leadership election rules that hand more power to MPs at the expense of members.The Bakers, Food & Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) is also protesting at Sir Keir’s refusal to back a £15 hourly minimum wage, the issue that triggered the resignation of frontbencher Andy McDonald.In a statement, it said the decision had been taken by members “who predominantly live in what’s regarded...
Recovery Day Cornwall event being planned for Oct. 2 in Lamoureux Park

The first Recovery Day Cornwall is being planned for Oct. 2, in Lamoureux Park. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Community Addictions Peer Support Association (CAPSA) will be putting on the event, geared toward removing stigma surrounding addiction issues. CAPSA said it envisions a...
Councillors, mayor in spat over planning of overseas trip

Belleville council’s discussion about a planned “friendship flight” to Germany was far from friendly, as two councillors and the mayor sparred over the planning process. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The trip to Lahr, one of Belleville’s “twin” cities and surrounding area...
Biogas proponents defend project

The would-be owners of a proposed biogas plant gave a spirited and forceful defence of their project before Augusta Township council this week, saying it would be state-of-the-art and odour-free, and claiming they were victims of a smear campaign by a vengeful resident. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...
Chrystia Freeland to remain as finance minister to help with big, progressive agenda: Trudeau

OTTAWA – Justin Trudeau confirmed Chrystia Freeland will remain as deputy prime minister and finance minister to help him implement an “ambitious” and “progressive” agenda, although he was vague about his plans after being reelected with another minority government. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your...
EOHU COVID-19 case count up by four

After weeks of double-digit daily increases, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s Tuesday update added only four confirmed COVID-19 cases to the region’s cumulative total. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. There were five new cases disclosed— two in Cornwall, one in South Glengarry,...
