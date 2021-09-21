Re-elected SDSG MP Duncan ready to continue his work, advocacy

Tuesday was no day of rest for re-elected Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Despite running on three hours of sleep, Duncan and his team members were hard at work collecting the many blue signs electoral signs throughout the area. Yet the MP’s mind wasn’t solely fixed on signs — it also was zoned in on the many issues he hopes to continue working at on Parliament Hill.