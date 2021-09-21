Saying something doesn't make it true
I, and I think many others, would be more inclined to believe Catherine Fahrig's letter (Daily Bee, Sept. 2, 2021) that “… there are terrible side effects (from the COVID vaccines) … and people are dying from the vaccination” and Melinda Rossman’s letter (Daily Bee, Sept. 5, 2021) that COVID vaccinations “… has (have) already maimed and killed, tens of thousands around the globe” if they referenced published information from nationally recognized medical organizations; not CNN, FOX, NBC, or CBS.bonnercountydailybee.com
