Let the high school games begin... without spectators
They’re hoping it will finally be “game on.”. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of four consecutive high school sports seasons in the Leeds and Grenville area, starting with spring 2020. A year and a half into the pandemic, there are now plans to get back onto the court and field – with some significant adjustments –early in the new academic year.www.kingstonthisweek.com
Comments / 0