Let the high school games begin... without spectators

Previews and predictions for Thursday’s high school football games in the San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena and Whittier area. Northview (2-2) at California (2-2), 7 p.m.: The Condors have lost twice, but both were to very good opponents, including a 53-24 defeat last week against Downey. Condors running back Vance Johnson is averaging 142 yards rushing per game with seven touchdowns, and he figures to be a handful for the Vikings, who are coming off an emotional 22-20 loss to Covina. The Vikings’ other loss was to Charter Oak, so this figures to be a competitive game for both sides. It will come down to which team’s defense makes the biggest plays, and this is a game that can easily go either way.

PASADENA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO