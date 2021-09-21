CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let the high school games begin... without spectators

By Tim Ruhnke
kingstonthisweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re hoping it will finally be “game on.”. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of four consecutive high school sports seasons in the Leeds and Grenville area, starting with spring 2020. A year and a half into the pandemic, there are now plans to get back onto the court and field – with some significant adjustments –early in the new academic year.

www.kingstonthisweek.com

fox4kc.com

Staley High School cancels football game because of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 cases forced a metro high school to cancel its upcoming football game. Staley High School tweeted a statement from its principal Wednesday morning. It said Friday’s football game against Liberty North is canceled because of several confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases involving varsity football players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
insideradio.com

WGFX To Broadcast Game Of High School Team That Lost Everything In Recent Floods.

The devastating flooding last month in Humphreys County, TN, which is located 70 miles west of Nashville, resulted in at least 20 deaths and damage to more than 500 homes and countless businesses. The Tennessee Titans, and its flagship radio station, Cumulus Media sports “104.5 The Zone” WGFX Nashville, are coming to the aid of a local high school that lost everything in the flood.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
myleaderpaper.com

Homecoming games set for Fox, Seckman high schools

The Fox High School homecoming football game and dance will be held this weekend, and Seckman High will celebrate its homecoming the following weekend. The Fox High Warriors are set to play the Pattonville High Pirates at 7 p.m. tonight (Sept. 17) at the Gerald O’Connor Athletic Field, 751 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. Both teams have 1-2 records.
ARNOLD, MO
St. Mary
Denver Post

8 Colorado high school football games to watch in Week 4

No. 4 Ralston Valley (3-0) vs. No. 5 Grandview (3-0) Last meeting: Grandview 17, vs. Ralston Valley 17-14, Nov. 18, 2011. After handing defending 4A champion Loveland its first loss in 11 games last week (25-6), the Mustangs will attempt to tag first-year coach Tom Doherty with his first loss at Grandview. One thing that’s clear three weeks into the Doherty Era: The Wolves’ ground-and-pound days are in decline. A program that was once three times more likely to run than pass (since 2015), is close to even distribution (62 pass/75 run) with sophomore QB Liam Szarka at the helm.
COLORADO STATE
Taos News

Taos High School bus breakdowns cause game cancelations

The stage was set on Sept. 14 for a pair of Tiger road victories, but after the team buses broke down, the players had no way of getting there. The volleyball team, on a solid two-game win streak, was heading south to Belen to face off against a frisky Belen Eagles team. The THS boys soccer team was heading in the opposite direction, up to Alamosa, looking to improve to a 3-3 record against the neighboring Mean Moose. But when game time came, the court in Belen sat empty (and not from COVID), and the pitch in Alamosa was silent.
TAOS, NM
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

High school football: Previews and predictions for Thursday’s local games

Previews and predictions for Thursday’s high school football games in the San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena and Whittier area. Northview (2-2) at California (2-2), 7 p.m.: The Condors have lost twice, but both were to very good opponents, including a 53-24 defeat last week against Downey. Condors running back Vance Johnson is averaging 142 yards rushing per game with seven touchdowns, and he figures to be a handful for the Vikings, who are coming off an emotional 22-20 loss to Covina. The Vikings’ other loss was to Charter Oak, so this figures to be a competitive game for both sides. It will come down to which team’s defense makes the biggest plays, and this is a game that can easily go either way.
PASADENA, CA
WLKY.com

UPSjobsKY.com Game of the Week: Trinity at Male High School

Week Five of the high school football season features some really good match-ups Friday night, including one that we've gotten used to seeing take place each year in December. Male hosts Trinity in our UPSJobsKY.com Game of the Week. Both teams have played each other in the last two Kentucky 6A state championship games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Announces Major Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, one of the best high school recruits in the country revealed he’s skipping his senior season. Evan Stewart, the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2022 class, announced he’s preparing for the college game instead. The five-star wide receiver wrote a lengthy message on social media explaining the decision.
FOOTBALL
Sand Hills Express

Bears coach begins his 42nd year in high school sports

LAUREL, Neb. - After three years as a defensive coach in northeast Nebraska, a coach working in high school sports for decades has stepped into another head coaching position. Alan Gottula filled the vacancy at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge high school. “Most people at my age kind of slow down a little bit,...
LAUREL, NE
Hawk Eye

For the Notre Dame High School High School volleyball team, there is more to life than a game

Those are the things most high school volleyball teams are thinking about at this time of the year, their sole focus on winning every point, every game, every match. The Notre Dame High School volleyball team is no different. They know plenty about winning. After all, they are the defending Class 1A state champions and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A this season.
BURLINGTON, IA
Bleacher Report

Cheerleader Says Missouri High School Won't Let Her on Field Due to Wheelchair

A Missouri high school cheerleader says her athletic department "is restricting her participation because of her wheelchair," per Fox 4. 18-year-old Lacey Kiper, who is entering her second year on the Truman High School (Independence, MO) cheerleading squad, says she was told she could not join her team on the field due to the possibility of her wheelchair damaging the turf.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WKRN

Titans host Waverly High School game at Nissan

The Tennessee Titans are hosting the Waverly High School football team for their first home game against White House after their field was destroyed by flooding. Davis Nolan talks about the gesture with Mike Keith - the voice of the Titans.
WAVERLY, TN
Freeport Journal Standard

Predicting every Week 4 high school football game in the Rockford area

NIC-10 Belvidere (0-3) at Belvidere North (3-0): In a year of defense in the NIC-10, Belvidere North has one of the best. North 42, Belvidere 0. Harlem (2-1) at Freeport (2-1): The Pretzels may have the best young skill players in the conference, but they couldn’t match up with Hononegah’s lines last week. Harlem has too much muscle for them, also. Harlem 49, Freeport 14.
ROCKFORD, IL
Journal-News

High school football: Ross tries to bounce back as league play begins

Rams suffered first loss last week after opening with three victories. After winning the program’s first Southwest Ohio Conference title last year, the Ross High School football team is anxious to defend its crown. That quest begins Friday when the Rams (3-1) open SWOC play at home against Northwest (3-2).
ROSS, OH

