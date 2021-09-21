Democratic senator criticizes Mayorkas’ lack of responsiveness on committee requests amid border crisis

Senate Republicans blocked a Democrat-backed, House-approved bill to fund the government through most of the rest of the year on Monday. The bill would also suspend the debt limit through December 2022, allowing the country to raise its borrowing limit. The move by the GOP exacerbates an already tense political showdown and increases the pressure on Democratic leaders to avert a government shutdown (and potential debt default) before funding expires at midnight on Thursday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO