Congress & Courts

Democratic senator criticizes Mayorkas’ lack of responsiveness on committee requests amid border crisis

By Houston Keene
 8 days ago

A Democratic senator criticized Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ lack of responsiveness to subcommittee requests, as the crisis at the southern border intensifies. First-term Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questioned Mayorkas on DHS’s sluggish response time to Permanent Select Subcommittee on Investigations requests during a Tuesday Senate Homeland...

