Williams, Kramp-Neuman will represent our area well

By Colin MacKay
kingstonthisweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday was Election Day. This was the last chance for voters to have their say. Many voters were disappointed that a $600 million election was called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There were a couple of issues regarding the outcome of the election. Early reports indicated that the number of polling stations available to voters was considerably fewer. This meant longer lines in a few ridings, particularly in major urban centres like Toronto. In Belleville, it took me three minutes to vote. No issues whatsoever. Due to mail-in ballots not being counted until Tuesday at the earliest, close races, such as Bay of Quinte riding may not be considered final until the end of the week. However, in the end, the Liberals maintain power but fall short of a majority, unofficially.

