Three Rider students started the semester off with a nice surprise when they learned they received a year of free tuition for submitting proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Students learned they would have a chance to receive free tuition on July 29 from an email sent by Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo. The email explained that the submission of the vaccination cards was due Aug. 1 through the Healthy Broncs portal, and anyone who submitted proof past that date was not eligible for the free tuition. Students who showed proof of at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine were also eligible. Rider randomly selected one undergraduate student, one graduate student and one continuing education student to receive free tuition for the 2021-22 academic year on Aug. 5.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO