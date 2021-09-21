Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Chances are if you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ve purchased into Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With original content, classic films, Disney animated shorts, Disney Channel favorites, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more, it’s a Disney fan’s library of Disney streaming right at their fingertips. Currently, the standard Disney+ will cost right around $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Or, you can select the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 monthly. Either way, you can expect plenty of Disney favorites from newbies to old classics. The only additional cost per month is if you decide to stream one of Disney’s new movies that are available via Premier Access for $29.99. One of the highlights of Disney+ is that unlike the streaming platform HBO or Peacock, your show isn’t interrupted by advertisements. Well… as least for now it’s not.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO