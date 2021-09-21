Miami Marlins: Jazz Chisholm closing in on 20/20 Season

When looking at the current Miami Marlins roster, there is no-denying that Jazz Chisholm is one of the most-exciting players in the entire organization. One of the Marlins top prospects coming into the year, Chisholm has continued to impress throughout the 2021 campaign as one of the top rookies in all of baseball. Now no, Chisholm will likely not win the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, but another milestone is within reach for the young 23-year-old middle infielder this season.