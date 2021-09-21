Union Station Unveils Stunning New Space Exploration Experiences at Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium

New, eye-popping projection system combines with massive new library of content and direct feed of NASA astronomical data to make guest experience out of this world. KANSAS CITY, MO – This morning, Union Station officials announced yet another substantial investment in their lineup of world-class attractions. Specifically, this latest round of commitments position what was already an industry leader and guest favorite – the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium – for even more growth by tripling the brightness of the awe-inspiring dome projections and adding more new content to the massive astronomical library, including a direct feed from NASA.