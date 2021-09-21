Warehouse to present ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

The Warehouse Living Arts Center will present "To Kill a Mockingbird" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 10. All shows will be socially distanced.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” dramatized by Christopher Sergel, and directed by Aimee Kasprzyk & Barbara Kelley, is adapted from Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It opens in a sleepy Alabama town in the midst of the Great Depression, where Scout and her brother, Jem, live with their widowed father, Atticus Finch. Reminiscent of a bygone era, the play immerses us in a simpler time as the children play outside in the summer, act out stories and muse about their mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley.

The façade of the seemingly peaceful town begins to crack when a young Black man is accused of a terrible crime. Driven by an unshakeable moral conviction, local lawyer Atticus defends the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right.

You can make reservations online https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=446, by calling the Box Office at 903-872-5421 or come by the Warehouse Living Arts Center, which is located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information visit www.thewlac.com.