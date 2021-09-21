GC Football: Frost defense comes up big in win over Texas Wind

FROST – The Frost Polar Bears have an open date this week. The Bears evened their record, 2-2, with a fourth quarter comeback against Texas Wind last Friday. Frost scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to win, 30-29. Besides exciting offensive plays, such as runs from halfback Cooper Curl and quarterback Moses Rangel and receptions by receivers Levi Fuller and Hunter Perry, the defense tightened over the last 11:43 of the ballgame. Down the stretch, the Polar Bears limited Texas Wind to three rushing yards on two carries and recovered a forced fumble. Frost also limited Texas Wind to zero passing yards on five attempts, and linebacker Mario Porter returned an interception 36 yards.