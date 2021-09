Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has had some fiery reactions to officials’ calls in Kansas’ first games of the season — and his players are taking notice. Take Saturday’s game against Baylor, when starting quarterback Jason Bean got tripped up by a defender out of bounds. Leipold animatedly argued that a flag should’ve been thrown for a late hit. And Bean said that after the game, when he saw a video on Twitter of Leipold “getting after the refs,” he noticed a side of the coach that he hadn’t seen before.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO