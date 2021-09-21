CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey Guyton calls 'Remember Her Name' ﻿a form of "therapy"

By Cillea Houghton
y100fm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton says creating her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name, was therapeutic. The project features songs like the affirming "Love My Hair" and empowering "Black Like Me" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" that detail the racism and misogyny she's experienced. "A lot of these songs were just...

