Man broke into woman’s apartment and threatened to kill her child with a knife if she disobeyed his commands
According to the police officials, when the victim walked into to her apartment and prepared for a shower, she saw a naked man. The 28-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s child if she did not do exactly what he told her. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, told police that she had just returned home from work on Saturday evening and was about to take a shower when she thought she heard a noise coming from the kitchen.lawrencepost.com
