BCM Resources Closes Financing

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ('Units') priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Share')...

www.dallassun.com

dallassun.com

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(FRA:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announced the financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 highlights. Total assets increased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Trigon Metals Provides Progress Update on Silver Hill Project, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a progress update on work at the Company's Silver Hill project in Morocco ('Silver Hill' or the 'Project'). Following the conclusion of drilling in early 2021, the Company has been working to advance the Project in preparation for a resumption of drilling planned for December 2021. Work has focused on mapping and remote sensing, identifying signatures for mineralization in the drilled discovery area, and the new hydrothermal vent mineralization discovered in the high-grade trench, 1.5km from the discovery zone. The Company also welcomes Mr. Jed Diner, P.Geo to the team to strengthen its exploration team in Morocco.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has executed renewal contracts with 4 current marquee clients worth USD $1.12MM. Apart from continuing to validate the successful use and deployment of the Company's proprietary SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform, these renewals and their respective use cases demonstrate the depth and breadth of the SnippCARE Platform and its underlying modular components:
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Organto to Acquire Beeorganic BV

Expands Specialty Line of Fairtrade Organic Bananas. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent ('LOI') to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Beeorganic B.V. ('Beeorganic'), a privately held Dutch corporation. Beeorganic is a year-round provider of fresh fairtrade organic bananas with sales in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Closing of the transaction is subject to completion of final due diligence, definitive agreements and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ('Codebase' or the 'Company') (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 6,075,000 units at a price of $0.105 per unit, for gross proceeds of $637,875. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.40 or more for 10 consecutive days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

Longford Capital’s $250 Million Closes Litigation Finance Fund

Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital says it has raised $682 million to close its third private fund, signaling that investors continue to view litigation as a ripe asset for returns. The figure includes $434 million that Bloomberg Law reported in January, meaning Longford added about $250 million in additional...
ECONOMY
seniorhousingnews.com

Transactions & Financings: Healthpeak Closes $3B Credit Facility; Benedictine’s $132M Refinancing

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) has more credit at its disposal. The Denver-based real estate investment trust (REIT) announced on Monday that it closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility, with commitments totaling $3 billion. The facility reduces Healthpeak’s borrowing costs and extends the maturity date to Jan. 30, 2026. Furthermore, the REIT controls two six-month maturity extensions, subject to certain conditions.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

CopperBank Closes $5 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ('CopperBank' or the 'Company') (CSE:CBK) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') of units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Wicked Local

Vineyard Wind closes financing, plans to start hiring for construction

The hiring and training for onshore and offshore construction of the Vineyard Wind I project can begin in the coming days and weeks now that the Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners joint venture has secured $2.3 billion to finance its construction. Vineyard Wind announced Wednesday that its first project,...
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Golden Dawn Receives Airborne Geophysics Results, Phoenix Drill Targets Now Being Identified

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), announces that it has now received the results of its airborne geophysical survey over it's Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia. 'The contractor, Geotech Ltd., reports that numerous...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Bergio International Expands Overseas Jewelry Manufacturing To Scale For Q4 & To Meet Ever-Growing Consumer Demand

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry expands international jewelry manufacturing in Armenia to accommodate growing customer and market demand for Q4 scale. Bergio forecasts to at minimum double its year-to-date sales in the last quarter of the year, the 'Golden Quarter' in eCommerce.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Voucher Purchases for Nine Envirotech Vehicles Valued at a Total of $882,000

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'), announced today that the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program ('NJ ZIP or the 'Program') has awarded nine vouchers with a total value of approximately $882,000 toward the purchase of six of the Company's Class 4 high-roof logistics vans and three of the Company's Class 4 urban trucks to Envirotech customers.
POLITICS

