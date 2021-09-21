CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richardson, TX

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dallassun.com

Satellite Communication Market Expanding Rapidly

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') explains about emerging market of Satellite Communications. The global satellite communication market was estimated at $56.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Galaxy Next Generation's Recent New Hires Penetrate Into New Territories

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its recent new hires are already making strong contributions pushing into new territories. Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Excutive Officer, commented,...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Crown Electrokinetics Signs First Commercial Agreement with Proptech-Focused Real Estate Holding Company, Metrospaces

Approximately 450 Smart Window Inserts powered by DynamicTintTM to be Installed in 70,000 Square-Foot Houston, Texas Office Building. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ('Crown' or the 'Company'), a leading smart glass technology company has signed its first commercial customer, MetroSpaces Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) ('MetroSpaces'), a proptech company combining world-class real estate development with cutting-edge technology. Crown will install its Smart Window Inserts in MetroSpaces' 70,000 square-foot Houston, Texas office building.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Richardson, TX
Business
City
Richardson, TX
dallassun.com

Bergio International Expands Overseas Jewelry Manufacturing To Scale For Q4 & To Meet Ever-Growing Consumer Demand

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry expands international jewelry manufacturing in Armenia to accommodate growing customer and market demand for Q4 scale. Bergio forecasts to at minimum double its year-to-date sales in the last quarter of the year, the 'Golden Quarter' in eCommerce.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Phaeton Announces IEO Launch on LAToken & P2PB2B

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Phaeton platform announced the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the LAToken platform. Phaeton is a coming-of-age decentralized blockchain network that allows developers to leverage Sidechains and Smart Contracts to build scalable blockchains. Phaeton's platform has an ecosystem offering users access to a decentralized global market, which is poised to impact many sectors. Its Sidechain model allows for the development of independent dApps, facilitating customization, infinite scalability, never seen before transaction speeds per second (1M+/tps) and a significant departure from high network fees, thereby providing multiple benefits for the users. Phaeton's protocol has been designed to make it convenient, secure (military grade), and seamless for all stakeholders.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optex Systems Announces#Optex Systems Holdings#Otcqb#Opxs#The Applied Optics Center#Optex Systems Inc#Aoc#Optex Systems Optex#Iso 9001 2015#Department Of Defense#Dod#Company#The U S Government#Sec
dallassun.com

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Launches on eBay Featuring Hemp Skincare Line

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding in B2B e-commerce through eBay and will be launching its Skincare products on the platform. CBD Life Sciences Inc....
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits appoints Ankit Pandey as Head of Customer Success and Operations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to improving employee wellbeing through health insurance, daily fitness, mental health counselling and wellness programs, Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits has announced the appointment of Ankit Pandey as Head of Customer SuccessOperations. Ankit will play a key role in overlooking endorsements, wellness, maintaining...
BUSINESS
High Plains Journal

Million-dollar system improves peanut quality

The peanut industry is getting excited to learn what a new $1 million-plus peanut sheller at Texas A&M AgriLife Foundation Seed in Vernon will mean to improvements in seed production and marketability. Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Peanut Producers will host a ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept....
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(FRA:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announced the financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 highlights. Total assets increased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dallassun.com

Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

EYEFI Corporate Update: A Strong Pipeline Signals Exciting Opportunities Ahead

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) is pleased to announce it continues to grow its sales pipeline now reaching over $35 million in new sales opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. EYEfi's existing sales channel partners Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS) and...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Voucher Purchases for Nine Envirotech Vehicles Valued at a Total of $882,000

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'), announced today that the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program ('NJ ZIP or the 'Program') has awarded nine vouchers with a total value of approximately $882,000 toward the purchase of six of the Company's Class 4 high-roof logistics vans and three of the Company's Class 4 urban trucks to Envirotech customers.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Herald Global Awards IRIS Home Fragrances

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): IRIS Home Fragrances, India's spatial fragrance brand, has been awarded as one of the Prestigious Brands of India 2021 by Herald Global on 29th August 2021, in the FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category. Anik Banerjea, Chief Business Creator, Ripple Fragrances, was named Marketing Meister...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Monster.com Announces FinRise: Mega Virtual Career Fair Exclusively for Finance Professionals

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Monster.com, a Quess company, the world's first online recruiting platform and India's leading digital career solutions provider, announces FinRise, a mega virtual career fair exclusively for FinanceAllied Professionals to be held on 8 and 9 October 2021. Through FinRise, Monster aims to connect the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy