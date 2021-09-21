CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa)'s West Texas properties, nine months after closing a...

oilandgas360.com

Oil will climb to $90 by year-end: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecast for global crude oil prices to reach $90 per barrel by the end of this year, up from $80, due to supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico and signs of strengthening demand. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed $1.39 at $79.48 per...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices

US Crude (WTI) breaks above key psychological level of $75.00. Brent crude rises above $80.00 for the first time since 2018. Over the past few weeks, oil prices have continued to proceed along an upward trajectory as commodity shortages remain a key concern for global economies. As the vaccination program...
San Francisco Chronicle

U.S. hands Big Oil $20 billion a year to spew greenhouse gases. Congress needs to cut off the tap

Each year, Big Oil receives more than $20.5 billion a year in federal and state subsidies. Many of these subsidies are holdovers from another century, enacted when the industry was first getting on its feet. One of the largest, a tax deduction for drilling oil wells, dates to 1913. Then there’s the tar sands loophole, which gives a tax break to companies that import or produce tar sands oil, which is one of the dirtiest fuels on Earth.
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive: U.S. shale oil firm Pioneer Natural launches land sale - sources

FILE PHOTO: Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Resources, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Arathy S Nair, David...
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
offshore-technology.com

ConocoPhillips looking to divest low-value oil acreage in US for $500m

ConocoPhillips has reportedly put up its conventional oil and gas properties in the US for sale to raise approximately $500m. The assets considered for sale include lower-value oil and gas producing properties in the Central Basin Platform (CBP) and Northern Shelf formations, covering west Texas and New Mexico. To manage...
jwnenergy.com

Shell investors get surprise $7 billion payout on shale deal

Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. The cash pledge comes less than two months after Shell raised its dividend by almost 40...
Houston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips to acquire Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion

Houston-based ConocoPhillips plans to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion in one of the largest shale acquisitions since the pandemic-driven oil crash last year. The all-cash deal cements ConocoPhillips's position as a major player in the most prolific shale basin in the country, and represents a major...
Fortune

Shell to sell major U.S. shale operation to ConocoPhillips, accelerating its departure from fracking

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Shell will sell its shale assets in Texas to ConocoPhillips in a $9.5 billion cash deal, the two companies announced Monday, in a sign that the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant is stripping assets as it comes under increasing pressure to cut its carbon emissions.
Investor's Business Daily

ConocoPhillips Stock Earns 81 RS Rating As Oil Price Rise

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. ConocoPhillips stock now clears that threshold, with a jump from 78 to 81 Thursday. ConocoPhillips (COP) is working on a cup without handle with a 63.67 entry. See if it can break out in heavy trade.
investing.com

Oil Investor Warwick Buys $450 Million of Texas Shale Assets

(Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas. Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells,...
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24, defying most expectations for a decline, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory increases of nearly 3.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 359,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 4.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply climb of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million-barrel decline for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.40 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $75.29 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Houston Chronicle

Natural gas prices soar most since last winter

Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Gas for October delivery gained 11 percent , the biggest daily jump since February, settling at $5.706 per million...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...
