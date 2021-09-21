CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Watch Now: The future of extracurricular activities

Independent Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is back in session. Amidst confusion over in-school mask mandates, remote schooling and hybrid learning, what happened to student's beloved extracurricular activities? What is the future for orchestra, speech and debate, school musicals, marching band and all aspects of a full education? Interviews with school staff about the changes they made during the pandemic, and what they are most excited about upon their return to the classroom. Source by: Stringr.

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
inmaricopa.com

Leading Edge expands academic, extracurricular programs

Leading Edge Academy provides a well-rounded educational experience for 800-plus students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Here’s what’s new for the 2021-22 school year. Community Garden with many of the plants and supplies donated by Karsten’s Ace Hardware. Outdoor sensory and art space funded by a grant from the Leading...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
pncguam.com

Student SNAP P-EBT card distribution continues

DPHSS will continue distributing Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Cards through Saturday, September 11. The P-EBT is federally funded and offered through the Food and Nutrition Services of the United States Department of Agriculture. P-EBT Cards distribution is as follows:. P-EBT DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE. Parents who visited...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
ohmymag.co.uk

Back to school chaos: Hundreds of thousands absent from school due to COVID

Figures revealed by the Department for Education have confirmed that the virus has already started creating chaos in schools all across the country, as 122,000 students were absent in the last week alone. Back to school. Statistics, reported by The Guardian, has shown that 59,000 students were out of school...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kttn.com

Newtown-Harris Board of Education approved extracurricular hires

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved extracurricular hires on September 13. T. The new hires are Jessica Parsons for Scholar Bowl, Megan Brown for the Honor Society, and Andrea Luper for the yearbook. The board approved after-school staff contracts and the substitute teacher list. The tuition rate was set...
NEWTOWN, MO
Your News Local

Tom Gilbert Memorial Scholarship Encourages Extracurricular Involvement

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Tom Gilbert Memorial. Scholarship to reward Manchester High School seniors who were actively involved in extracurricular. activities during high school. School spirit and participating in high school activities, whether it be. through sports, the arts, or attending school events,...
ADVOCACY
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Charleston student lands bass fishing as school activity

CHARLESTON — For 15-year-old Dawson Hendrix, having bass fishing as an extracurricular at Charleston High School is a dream come true. “Every second I can get, I’m fishing,” said Hendrix. The Charleston school board approved of the creation of the new extracurricular during its meeting Wednesday night. Charleston school board...
CHARLESTON, IL
Arkansas Online

Arkansas looking for tutors for students; training, pay provided

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway. The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students across the state. The program will also work to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware To Require COVID-19 Vaccine Or Weekly Testing For K-12 Educators, Contractors And Volunteers

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – In Delaware, all educators, staff, contractors, and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th-grade,  in public and private schools, will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Governor John Carney made the announcement late Tuesday morning. He says the priority has always been to get students back into the classrooms, adding that this new requirement will help keep students there. “There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.” The requirement will take effect on Nov. 1. Visit CBSPhilly.com/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine clinic near you.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy