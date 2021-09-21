CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook says it has invested $13 billion on safety and security over the past five years

By Adrian Potoroaca
TechSpot
TechSpot
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In brief: Facebook for years has faced intense criticism about the way it moderates content on its social platforms. After a series of reports earlier this month about worrying internal research results that Facebook allegedly ignored for years, the company is trying to protect its image by providing some missing context.

www.techspot.com

TechSpot

TechSpot

