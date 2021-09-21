CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Care village’ brings massages, rent help, vaccines to downtown Oakland on Friday

By Natalie Orenstein
oaklandside.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Financial counseling” sounds a lot more appealing when it comes with free massages, pastries, and books. You can get all of that and more for free at a “pop-up care village” on Friday outside City Hall in downtown Oakland. Hosted by non-profit LavaMaeX, the city of Oakland, and other organizations, the event will feature numerous resources—including housing, health, hygiene, and employment services—geared toward unhoused residents. LavaMaeX, which operates mobile showers in Oakland, hosts resource fairs like this one periodically.

oaklandside.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Oakland#Oakland City Hall#Fairs#Lavamaex
