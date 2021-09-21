Preston courthouse maintenance project could be costly
KINGWOOD — Preston County is applying for a grant to help with what could be costly maintenance work on the county courthouse. “Right now what you’re doing is revealing your problem,” County Administrator Kathy Mace said of work being done on the grant by the Mills Group. “This isn’t a for-faint-of-heart project. Any time you’re dealing with any restoration, this is preservation really to keep that structure in good shape.”www.wvnews.com
