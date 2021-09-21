CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Valley Middle School in LaSalle named National Blue Ribbon School for 2021

By Anne Delaney
burlington-record.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Valley Middle School in LaSalle is one of six Colorado school named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021. North Valley, in the Weld RE-1 School District, was honored by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in recognition of its high academic outcomes and efforts to close the achievement gap among groups of students, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Education.

www.burlington-record.com

