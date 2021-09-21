CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Phantom Creek Estates Launches Exclusive Business Club

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 7 days ago

Celebrated Okanagan Valley Winery Unveils Unique Wine Club for Businesses; Incentives Designed to Attract New Clients and Thrill Wine-Loving Employees. OLIVER, British Columbia (September 21, 2021) – — Phantom Creek Estates, the premier wine destination in the Okanagan Valley, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Business Club, a wine club designed specifically to serve the interests of corporate clients. Offering a wide variety of transferable benefits, including access to exclusive wines, entry to the winery’s stunning special events spaces, and complimentary experiences for employees and clients, the Business Club at Phantom Creek Estates represents a step up from traditional clubs. Whether the goal is to incentivize buyers, attract new customers, or simply host colleagues at the winery’s beautiful estate, Phantom Creek’s high touch experience is sure to make a positive impression.

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Astoria Adds Highly Anticipated Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. to Line of Italian Wines in U.S.

Prestige Beverage Group announces the addition of Prosecco Rosé D.O.C to the award-winning line of Astoria Italian wines available in the United States. Prosecco is currently the number one selling wine coming out of Italy, not only for the Sparkling Wine varietal, but for the wine category overall1. Building off consumer’s thirst for Prosecco wines, Astoria Prosecco Rosé D.O.C. is made up of 85% Glera and 15% Pinot Noir.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, September 28th

New insight from Wine Intelligence sparkling wine reports shows some consistent patterns emerging across the major ‘anglosphere’ consumption markets of the US, Canada, UK and Australia. As with many Covid-era trends, there appears to be an acceleration of patterns that were already present…. TODAY’S NEWS. A wedding banquet in China’s...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Viña Concha y Toro Named “International Drinks Company of the Year” by The Drinks Business

Judges for the awards held by British magazine The Drinks Business highlighted the company’s management during the pandemic, strong wine brands, and B Corp certification. Prestigious British magazine The Drinks Business named Viña Concha y Toro “International Drinks Company of the Year,” thanks to the winery’s achievements during the last 12 months. Now in its 19th year, The Drinks Business Awards have become the most authoritative, internationally respected badge of achievement in the alcoholic drinks industry. This is the second time that Viña Concha y Toro has been named “International Drinks Company of the Year,” having also received this accolade in 2015.
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Affinity Creative Tapped by Shannon Family of Wines to Forge a Better Website

– Shannon Family of Wines, a spirited winery in the North Coast region of California, realized that although their business was growing, it was time to take the brand to the next level. With this in mind, they called Affinity Creative Group to position the brand for the future and bring it to life through a new website.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Club#Organic Wine#New Wine#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Okanagan Valley Winery#Canadian#Phantom Creek Estates#Phantom Creek Vineyard#Black Sage Bench#Alsatian
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sovi Wine Debuts Non-Alcoholic Red Blend

From vine to glass, Sovi rivals premium California wine without the alcohol. Sovi Wine Co., a Sommelier-owned non-alcoholic wine company, announced today the second product in their wine collection next to Sparkling Rosé– a dry and rich non-alcoholic Red Blend. Crafted with premium, sustainably grown grapes from California vineyards, Sovi Red Blend has notes of black raspberry, dark cherry and baking spices. Sovi Red Blend is now available for purchase online with shipment directly to your door in the U.S.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, Where the Global Industry Meets

28 September 2021 – Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is returning to Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from 14 to 16 February 2022 for its third edition, marking the resumption of in-person events for the wine and spirits industry. By offering a comprehensive and inspiring range of products with a powerful international resonance, the Vinexposium group’s flagship event is reiterating its commitment to becoming THE global benchmark and a key date for trade members.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Champagne Henriot Releases Cuvée Hemera 2006

Eighth-Generation Family-Owned Champagne House Continues Legacy of Prestige Cuvée Releases from Exceptional Vintages and Founding Grand Crus Vineyards. NEW YORK, September 28, 2021 – Champagne Henriot, the esteemed Champagne house founded in 1808, has announced the release of Cuvée Hemera 2006 ($185 SRP), the latest vintage release in the house’s long history of prestige cuvées. Champagne Henriot is one of the last remaining family-owned Champagne houses. It is known for its deep understanding of the diverse Champagne terroirs, in particular Premier and Grand Crus, with viticultural savoir-faire built over two centuries beginning with its storied founder, Apolline Henriot. The grapes for Cuvée Hemera 2006 are sourced entirely from the six original Grand Cru parcels that founded the house in the 19th century – paying tribute to the origins that lay the groundwork for centuries of prestige winemaking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Shannon Family of Wines Launches New Website

– Shannon Family of Wines has announced the launch of a new website, created and designed to bring the true spirit of the company to life digitally and take you on a virtual tour of the spectacular Lake County mountain vineyard estate. Like the company, the site is bold, honest,...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wineally Further Strengthens the Team for Launch

Fredrik Sverkersten joins Wineally as Marketing Director. Fredrik comes with a solid experience from consumer goods, strong international brands and B2B knowledge of the HoReCa industry from companies including Tetra Pak and Spendrups and most recently as Marketing Director at Duni Group. “I am really looking forward to joining the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wineindustryadvisor.com

Historic Family-Owned Winery Debuts New Name, Hess Persson Estates

The Hess Persson Estates name honors the legacy of founder Donald Hess. and the next-generation stewardship of Sabrina and Timothy Persson. Napa, CA (September 16, 2021) – Today, The Hess Collection Winery embraces a new name: Hess Persson Estates. The name recognizes the business as it stands today – a leading luxury wine producer with two distinct portfolios: the Hess Collection and the Lions Head Collection. The new name will be reflected in both business and property entities and brings together next generation stewardship and an elevated reimagination of the winery’s direct-to-consumer and club experiences.
LIFESTYLE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Acme Fine Wines Launches New IPO Experience for Fall and Winter 2021/2022

Taste What’s New and What’s Next at Leading St. Helena Fine Wine Retailer. St. Helena’s ACME Fine Wines today announced that the boutique fine wine retailer will be launching their new IPO Experience on October 15 for fall and winter 2021/22. Founded in 2003 by Proprietor Karen Williams, ACME Fine...
FOOD & DRINKS
urbandaddy.com

Westward Whiskey Club Sends Exclusive Bottles Straight to Your Home

There are several ways to buy exclusive bottles of whiskey that aren't available on your average liquor store shelf. But if you don't want to meet a stranger in a parking garage or spend your life savings at auction... then your options are more limited. That's where whiskey clubs can...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

WineBid Celebrates 25th Anniversary as the Largest Global Online Wine Auction Marketplace

Success Propelled By Its ExpandingS Audience of Digital Sellers and Buyers and Technology innovations in Authenticated Luxury Re-Commerce. WineBid, the world’s very first and largest online wine auction marketplace, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year in the autumn of 2021. With twenty-five years of innovating in the wine re-commerce market, WineBid continues to expand with new team members with experience in both fine wine and ecommerce, and extends its long-standing commitment to authenticity, quality, trust, innovation, and a mission to help everyone, everywhere share great experiences through wine.
DRINKS
irei.com

NAS Real Nordics launches with initial €200m Danish real estate portfolio

NAS Real Nordics A/S, a newly established Copenhagen-based Nordic affiliate of property investor and investment manager NAS Invest Group, which is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, has appointed Peter Back as its managing director. Back joins the company from Lintrup & Norgart, a Danish real estate consultancy firm, where he...
REAL ESTATE
Food Beast

McDonald's and BoxLunch Launch an Exclusive Collection Of Merchandise

McDonald's has partnered up with pop culture retailer, BoxLunch, for its first-ever U.S. retail collaboration. The exclusive collection debuts on September 20 at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com. Foodie fashion is the highlight here, covering all the bases from clothing, accessories, and collectibles. The Golden Arches-themed items include t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags,...
RETAIL
propertyindustryeye.com

New estate agency launches in London

A new London based online estate agency has launched, with a view to giving landlords and vendors greater control when it comes to managing and marketing their property within the M25 corridor. The new online platform allows landlords and vendors to negotiate with buyers, vet potential tenants, store all legal...
REAL ESTATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sipping Through Spooky Season and Beyond: Tamworth Distilling Announces Re-Launch of Limited Whiskey Releases

Esteemed Craft Distillery Re-Launches Autumnal Favorites: Graverobber Unholy Rye and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey. Tamworth Distilling, the New Hampshire distillery specializing in scratch-made, wilderness-to-table craft spirits, is thrilled to announce the annual re-launch of two seasonal spirits ideal for sipping all autumn long: Graverobber Unholy Rye, a limited-edition rye whiskey infused with maple syrup extracted from unmarked graveside maple trees on Great Hill Farm in New Hampshire, and Deerslayer Venison Whiskey, the undoubtedly non-vegan, viral spirit infused with genuine, locally farmed venison.
DRINKS
CBS Miami

Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Discounts, Deals & Freebies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the nation celebrates America’s favorite pick me up. September 29th is National Coffee Day. According to the National Day Calendar, coffee has been around since the 15th century. Back then Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today. They roasted the coffee beans and brewed it. The beans were eventually smuggled out of the middle east and later spread to Europe, Indonesia, and the Americas. Today, more than 50 countries around the world grow coffee. So are you in the mood for a cup of Joe? Here are some deals and freebies around South Florida. Dunkin’: DD Perks members will get...
MIAMI, FL
ComicBook

Dunkaroos Launches Exclusive 90s-Inspired Digital Outfit

Beloved '90s snack Dunkaroos made their triumphant return first with the return of the vanilla flavor in 2020 and then with Chocolate Dunkaroos earlier this year and while the iconic snack's return was plenty to rejoice over, Dunkaroos is giving snack fans even more to get excited about with the release of an exclusive, '90s-inspired digital streetwear outfit as well as the release of their latest real-world merch as well.
APPAREL
wineindustryadvisor.com

HALL, WALT & BACA Wines Announce 2021 My Wine Moment Photo Giveaway

Prospective entrants are invited to share an image enjoying wine as part of a special moment. The lucky winner and a guest will receive a four-day, three-night accommodations package in Napa Valley, roundtrip airfare, and private ground transportation. Additionally, the winner and a guest will visit all five HALL, WALT and BACA luxury Tasting Room locations for a series of private food and wine experiences, with private transportation being provided to and from each. The winners will also receive a $500 Visa Gift Card for a selection of HALL, WALT and BACA wines. Additionally, multiple ‘Honorable Mention’ special wine moments photographs will be selected.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy