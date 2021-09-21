Phantom Creek Estates Launches Exclusive Business Club

Eighth-Generation Family-Owned Champagne House Continues Legacy of Prestige Cuvée Releases from Exceptional Vintages and Founding Grand Crus Vineyards. NEW YORK, September 28, 2021 – Champagne Henriot, the esteemed Champagne house founded in 1808, has announced the release of Cuvée Hemera 2006 ($185 SRP), the latest vintage release in the house’s long history of prestige cuvées. Champagne Henriot is one of the last remaining family-owned Champagne houses. It is known for its deep understanding of the diverse Champagne terroirs, in particular Premier and Grand Crus, with viticultural savoir-faire built over two centuries beginning with its storied founder, Apolline Henriot. The grapes for Cuvée Hemera 2006 are sourced entirely from the six original Grand Cru parcels that founded the house in the 19th century – paying tribute to the origins that lay the groundwork for centuries of prestige winemaking.

