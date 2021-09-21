Phantom Creek Estates Launches Exclusive Business Club
Celebrated Okanagan Valley Winery Unveils Unique Wine Club for Businesses; Incentives Designed to Attract New Clients and Thrill Wine-Loving Employees. OLIVER, British Columbia (September 21, 2021) – — Phantom Creek Estates, the premier wine destination in the Okanagan Valley, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Business Club, a wine club designed specifically to serve the interests of corporate clients. Offering a wide variety of transferable benefits, including access to exclusive wines, entry to the winery’s stunning special events spaces, and complimentary experiences for employees and clients, the Business Club at Phantom Creek Estates represents a step up from traditional clubs. Whether the goal is to incentivize buyers, attract new customers, or simply host colleagues at the winery’s beautiful estate, Phantom Creek’s high touch experience is sure to make a positive impression.wineindustryadvisor.com
