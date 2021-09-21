CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard

By Audie Cornish
NPR
 7 days ago

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Kirsten Grind about the recent turmoil at video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulatory and legal problems for one of the nation's biggest video game publishers are getting deeper. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Activision Blizzard over its handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations. Now, if you're not familiar with the company, you may know the names of its popular game franchises - Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, or even Candy Crush.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Meg Whitman-Backed Immortals Gaming Restructures Business

Immortals Gaming Club, the professional video game organization backed by Meg Whitman and AEG, is restructuring its business as it seeks a more efficient and fiscally sustainable esports enterprise. IGC is separating its brands into four distinct business units: the group’s Overwatch League franchise (the Los Angeles Valiant), a matchmaking platform (Gamers Club), a pro team based in Brazil (MIBR) and Immortals (which includes its main League of Legends franchise). Each individual unit is cash-flow positive, according to the company, which expects to enter 2022 with more revenue booked than it earned in all of 2021. Professional video gaming has struggled in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Activision Blizzard Faces SEC Probe

Activision Blizzard’s sexual harassment and toxic workplace issues are receiving federal attention: The company is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC has subpoenaed the company and several top executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick, seeking minutes from board meetings, personnel files, and separation agreements, according to the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cgmagonline.com

Overwatch Executive Producer Leaving Activision Blizzard

Overwatch series executive producer and Overwatch 2 development head, Chacko Sonny is leaving Activision Blizzard, according to Bloomberg via an internal email. In the email, Sonny informed his colleagues that he would be departing from the company, which Bloomberg says he will leave at the end of the week. The departure is the latest key talent to leave the company following Activision Blizzard’s alleged sexual harassment and discrimination investigations from the state of California and recently one from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) is trading lower Tuesday following reports that the Securities and Exchange Commision has subpoenaed the company related to recent discrimination claims. "Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard, including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace...
BUSINESS
psu.com

Activision Blizzard Loses Another Executive & Bobby Kotick Still Says Company Is Co-Operating With Investigations Despite Opposing Claims

Activision Blizzard news, and as the pattern has been, its not good for the company because another executive employee has left, this time being Chacko Sonny, executive producer of Overwatch, and alongside that company head Bobby Kotick remains rigid in his claims that the company “remains committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner”, but that doesn’t track with their recent actions and claims from the DFEH.
BUSINESS
SVG

The U.S. Government Has Activision Blizzard In Its Crosshairs

The legal situation at Activision Blizzard has grown increasingly difficult as it faces down lawsuits from a variety of sources, such as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and employees attempting to unionize. The federal government has now gotten involved in the matter, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission launching its own inquiry into the company.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Bobby Kotick
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, DraftKings, Seagen, Activision Blizzard and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Uber — The ride-hailing giant saw its stock surging 11.5% after the company boosted its third-quarter financial outlook in a regulatory filing. Uber's bookings and adjusted earnings are now expected to be better than first reported. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also told CNBC that he sees surging ride prices easing up by the end of the year.
STOCKS
elpaisanoonline.com

State Of California Sues Activision Blizzard

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is suing games publisher Activision Blizzard after a two year investigation. The suit was filed on July 20, alleging that Activision Blizzard was violating California’s workplace protections. The suit brings to light the “frat boy” culture of the company. Internal Issues. Women...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US regulators target Activision Blizzard workplace

Activision Blizzard on Monday said US securities regulators are digging into whether the video game giant properly disclosed concerns about a toxic, sexist workplace. The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking information from the company, executives and former employees. The SEC “is conducting an investigation concerning the company’s disclosures regarding...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Activision Blizzard#Game Companies#Sec#Npr#The Wall Street Journal#Tame Impala Song#Verb8tm Inc
Game Informer Online

Activision Blizzard Now Under SEC Investigation According To A Wall Street Journal Report

More than two months after the State of California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over violations of the state’s “civil rights and equal pay” laws, the Wall Street Journal reports an investigation is underway through the SEC. This federal agency, known as the Securities and Exchange Commission, is looking into the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher and has ordered subpoenas to high-ranking executives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Targeted by SEC; Kotick to Testify

More and more problems for Activision Blizzard. The company is being examined by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the company's chief legal officer has left the company. Activision Blizzard has been plagued by nothing but problems lately. The company has recently been hit with another lawsuit and has...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
massivelyop.com

The feds are now investigating Activision-Blizzard as the SEC subpoenas execs including Bobby Kotick

Early on in our coverage of the Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit scandal, we noted that the company’s response took some ineffective swipes at the state of California bureau heading the investigation and all but threatened to leave the state over the suit. Activision-Blizzard may want to set aside that posturing now, as it’ll have nowhere to go: The US Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating the company over the allegations as part of a federal probe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard is now being investigated by four state and federal regulators as its top legal VP departs

Yesterday, we covered the news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating Activision-Blizzard in the wake of its ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and associated scandal. As we noted, the feds have subpoenaed Activision along with executives including Bobby Kotick, seeking everything from personnel files and board meeting minutes to termination documents and Kotick’s communications relating to employee complaints.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hires Disney and Delta execs to be more inclusive and grow revenue

Activision Blizzard hired a couple of executives today including a former Disney human resource executive as its chief people officer. That hire comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company for widespread sex discrimination in August. Julie Hodges, formerly Disney’s senior vice president of HR,...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Activision Blizzard Accused Of Worker Intimidation, Union Busting

Activision Blizzard has been accused of intimidating workers attempting to unionize, organizers said, just months after the US video game maker faced a state lawsuit over toxic workplace claims. In August the company behind "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" promised change with a management shakeup following long-running allegations...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy