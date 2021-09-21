CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a Molly Goddard Dress to JW Anderson’s Chain Bag, 16 Brilliant Buys From London Brands This Fashion Week

By Laura Ingham, Alice Cary
London Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 has been a breath of fresh air for the capital, as many of the city’s brightest stars returned to physical showcases following a pandemic hiatus. It-girl favorites Nensi Dojaka and Supriya Lele both staged shows, as did Rejina Pyo, who orchestrated a diving display at the London Aquatics Centre that ensured her collection made a splash.

