Kate Moss Is Bringing Back Bootcut Jeans

The bicep bracelet is back. Time to get those babetastic arms out to play and dazzle them with some jewelry. This past fashion month, the upper arm candy has dotted the spring 2022 shows. In New York, the bicep bracelet came as two elegant yet strong silver spirals at Tory Burch. In Milan, the piece of jewelry got the saucy bellissimo touch at Blumarine, where it was created out of a swirl of rhinestones that read "Blumarine" as it encircled the arm. At Fendi, it came as a simple gilded geometric band with its F monogram. At Prada, the bicep bracelet came in thick bands with a buckle, both scrunched over shirts and on bare flesh.

