Kate Moss Is Bringing Back Bootcut Jeans

By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
London Fashion Week kicked off this week, and British stars are flocking to the shows. Richard Quinn’s spring 2022 collection in particular brought the star power, with Boy George and Kate Moss both in attendance. For the latter’s front-row fit, she actually revived a 2000s denim trend in a way only she can. And no, we’re not talking about low-rise jeans here. We’re talking about the less-controversial, but still polarizing, bootcut jeans.

