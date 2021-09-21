COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed That of 1918 Flu Pandemic
The COVID-19 death toll in America has surpassed the number killed in the 1918 flu pandemic, which had been considered the worst epidemic in modern history. Those killed by the coronavirus is now at least 675,446 people, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that 675,000 residents of the United States perished in the fearsome, so-called "Spanish Flu" influenza that ended in 1919.www.insideedition.com
