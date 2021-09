Considering the fact that Arizona appears to be on its way to a playoff spot and Jacksonville looks to be on its way to another top-five pick, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Cardinals have a much more developed roster than the Jags at this point. In Week 4, that talent differential will likely be on full display as the struggling Jags welcome a red-hot Arizona offense to town.

