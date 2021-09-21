CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unite boss warns Starmer he has 'lost touch with reality' with rules shake-up

By ( Image: PA)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

Keir Starmer has "lost touch with reality" and must ditch his controversial last-minute bid to shake-up internal Labour Party rules, Unite leader Sharon Graham has said.

The boss of Britain's most powerful trade union said the Labour leader should use the party's conference in Brighton next week to "radiate hope" in the wake of Covid, but is instead reigniting Labour's "old wars" between Left and Right.

The intervention comes after Mr Starmer drew the ire of Left-wing members with a bid to push through controversial internal party reforms.

They include ditching the one-member-one-vote leadership election rules which propelled Jeremy Corbyn to power for the old electoral college system and raising the threshold by which MPs can be ousted by their local party.

Ms Graham, who leads a union with around 1.3 million members, warned, however, that Britain faced an austerity-driven era "like 2008 on steroids" with workers "paying the price of the pandemic" in tax hikes and cuts to in-work benefits.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, the Unite boss also revealed amid the infighting she would snub Labour's annual conference to be on the picket line with workers fighting 'fire and rehire' practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nal6_0c3e4H2j00
Labour leader Keir Starmer ( Image: PA)

Workers were "in crisis", she said, adding Mr Starmer should "step up to the plate".

"It's really important that Keir doesn't focus only on attacking the Tories - he has to radiate hope," said Ms Graham. "People need to feel what he says, that is part of being a leader.

"We need to give people hope."

She added: "If Labour are there to defend workers and communities, it feels like there is not a cohesive plan on what that looks like."

The Unite boss urged Mr Starmer to shelve party reform for another year, adding she was "bemused" and "disappointed" by the eleventh-hour plan to switch rules, saying: "I wasn't even angry, I was bemused. It's sort of felt like they've lost touch with reality. Who thinks this is a good idea? It's just strange."

She said: "Why are we discussing this trivia at this present moment in time? Put in a box and talk about this later. We're in crisis."

Highlighting that key workers faced tax hikes and a cut to in-work benefits while Chancellor Rishi Sunak would delay corporation tax hikes to 2023, she said: "It looks like it's going to be 2008 on steroids. This is really sizing up to be the workers paying the price again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLKIY_0c3e4H2j00
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner speak to hospitality and retail workers at Rose's Cafe in Bermondsey, London, ( Image: PA)

"The labour movement should be focused on stopping the workers paying for pandemic and making sure communities do not get get into a desperate state, which is what happened after the 2008 crash.

"We weren't focused after the 2008 crash and we need now to be focused."

Warning Mr Starmer Labour could be "walking ourselves into disaster" by reigniting battles between the party's Left and Right, she called for an end to Labour infighting.

She said: "It's almost like this is a war that keeps going on.

"Why are we in this old war? What is this all about really? If I ever saw the internal wrangles of Labour again, it would be too soon."

She added: "I'm astounded that we're even having a conversation about rule changes. We we have a crisis going on in the economy and for workers.

"Rule changes should be the last thing. People are going to be scratching their heads thinking: what are they doing. People will wonder, where is the essence of this conference?"

She said Labour must unite on fighting low pay, "bad bosses" and poor working conditions.

"If you want people to see Labour as relevant, talk about the issues that are facing them," she told the Labour leader.

A Labour spokesman told journalists: "Sharon Graham and Keir have had two very good conversations since her election.

"Keir is looking forward to working with Sharon on the agenda that we share.

"Sharon has set out the reasons about why she wants to focus on her new responsibilities as general secretary and that's fair enough."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bakers’ union severs links with Labour for neglecting working-class ‘aims and hopes’

The leftwing bakers’ union has disaffiliated from the Labour Party with an attack on Keir Starmer for neglecting working class “aims and hopes”.The Labour leader is accused of launching a “factional internal war”, with his changes to leadership election rules that hand more power to MPs at the expense of members.The Bakers, Food & Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) is also protesting at Sir Keir’s refusal to back a £15 hourly minimum wage, the issue that triggered the resignation of frontbencher Andy McDonald.In a statement, it said the decision had been taken by members “who predominantly live in what’s regarded...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Keir Starmer says he has ‘huge disagreements’ with Angela Rayner

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he and his deputy Angela Rayner have “huge disagreements” and said they had spoken about her comments describing senior Conservatives as “scum”.Starmer acknowledged he and Rayner have “different approaches and different styles” of leadership, as he further distanced himself from her controversial remarks.“It’s not language I would have used,” he told Sky News at the Brighton conference. “Angela and I talk every day. Of course we have huge agreements and disagreements.”Starmer said the term “scum” was “not language I have ever used in relation to either Conservative ministers or anybody else.”Asked by Channel...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Stop panic-buying petrol and only fill up ‘when you really need it’, Boris Johnson tells public

Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel, despite warnings that leaving them stuck in queues at forecourts will put lives at risk.Breaking his silence on the crisis after five days of pumps running dry, the prime minister insisted the situation was improving and called on motorists to stop panic-buying petrol.But retailers said more than one-third of independent petrol stations remained empty, and Mr Johnson indicated that emergency measures will be needed until Christmas and beyond to keep supply chains running not only for fuel but other essential supplies too.Up to 300...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Starmer to draw line under Corbyn era in speech putting election victory ahead of party unity

Keir Starmer has signalled he is ready to see Labour’s far-left split from the party, declaring that winning the next general election is more important to him than maintaining internal unity.Speaking ahead of the high-stakes speech, Sir Keir said he would ditch earlier pledges to hold onto key policies inherited from Jeremy Corbyn if it was needed to make Labour electable.His keynote conference speech in Brighton on Wednesday will draw a firm line under the Corbyn era, with a promise to voters that Labour will never again go into a general election without a serious plan for government.He will also...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Labour now says it would reopen Brexit talks if in power

A Labour government would “fix” Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, a member of Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet has said – raising the prospect of more talks with the EU.The announcement, which came hours before Sir Keir's speech to Labour conference in Brighton, represents a change in approach from the party and is the first time the new leadership has suggested there could be more negotiations.Sir Keir said emphatically in January that there was "no case" for renegotiating the accord struck between Mr Johnson and the EU – in an effort to put the Brexit issue to bed.But speaking to the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Leadership Election#New Labour#Uk#Unite#Tories
The Independent

Keir Starmer announces he will make two weeks work experience compulsory again

Keir Starmer has pledged to make it again compulsory for school pupils to take two weeks work experience. The pledge was the main new policy in Sir Keir's speech to Labour conference, alongside giving all children the option of seeing a careers advisor."I can promise that Labour, as the name tells you will make a priority of getting this country ready for work," he told party delegates in Brighton."That’s why we will focus on practical life skills. We will reinstate two weeks of compulsory work experience and we will guarantee that every young person gets to see a careers...
U.K.
The Guardian

Starmer’s speech: what he said – and why

After 17 months as Labour leader, Keir Starmer has finally delivered his first party conference speech to a packed hall in Brighton, setting out a vision for winning the next election, his values and how they were influenced by his upbringing. Here are some key quotes and themes from his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer brands Boris Johnson a ‘trickster who has performed one trick’ by delivering Brexit

Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson “a trickster who has performed his one trick” by delivering Brexit, as he cast himself as the serious leader Britain needs.In a conference speech interrupted by repeated heckles by Jeremy Corbyn supporters, the Labour leader urged the party faithful not to “comfort yourself” that the prime minister is “a bad man”.Instead, he said: “I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick.“Once he had said the words ‘Get Brexit Done’ his plan ran out. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer needs a miracle – he has nothing to lose by being brave

Annual conferences matter to opposition parties much more than to those in government. Governments are on show every day. For opposition parties, conferences are an opportunity to impress by setting the national agenda for a few days. In our personalised politics, that means lots of Keir Starmer this week following (with somewhat less exposure) Ed Davey last week.For the Lib Dems, the priority was to get some good and respectful coverage after a year of meagre media pickings and to demonstrate continuing relevance after a third bad general election result.The party opted to go for Covid caution by holding their...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

I went to work for Keir Starmer because he promised to unite the party. I regret it now

Keir Starmer would not have been elected as Labour leader if he had suggested publicly or privately that he intended to re-establish weighted votes for MPs in leadership elections, taking power away from regular members and ensuring future leadership contests would be less inclusive than the one he himself won. Labour party members would not have voted to abrogate their own rights. The triumphalism of some on the party’s right following the changes to the party’s rulebook will be greeted with resentment by thousands of party members.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘No thank you, prime minister’: Lorry drivers decline Boris Johnson’s Christmas visa offer

Boris Johnson’s proposed three-month working visa for European truckers is not proving a popular prospect for some European lorry drivers.On Sunday the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that has caused fuel pumps to run dry and massive queues at forecourts across the country.However the visa only lasts until 24 December, which Jakub Pajka – a Polish truck driver who quit his job in the UK after Brexit – said was not long enough to be worthwhile.Speaking from behind the wheel of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Political commentator John Rentoul to host Labour Party conference ‘Ask Me Anything’

Labour’s conference in Brighton closes after the leader’s speech on Wednesday lunchtime. It has been just like conferences of old: arguments, resignations, gaffes and speeches to a cavernous hall full of people, with the wind and the rain and the waves outside. The party leader Sir Keir Starmer seemed to fumble things at the start, being forced to retreat from his plan to bring back the electoral college for electing leaders in future, which would have given MPs and unions more say. But he got the changes that really mattered to him through, making it harder to deselect MPs. He...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour promises to scrap business rates in ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Labour will promise to scrap business rates as part of a dramatic overhaul of the taxes paid by firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce that a Labour government would immediately cut the business tax, before eventually phasing it out completely.But she will also commit to closing loopholes which allow some firms to avoid tax, promising to abolish measures which do not provide an economic benefit.The move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference back on track following internal rows over party rules, criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he ruled out nationalising energy giants and the fallout...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK's Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group, who for more than a year have sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group.At the meeting, the group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon.The group, which has requested a meeting with Johnson on at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Why is ‘cervix’ trending on Twitter and what is Labour’s trans rights row all about?

This morning, both the hashtag “#OnlyWomenHaveCervixes” and “cervixes” were trending on Twitter in the UK as the Labour Party found itself entangled in a row over trans rights.The bitter feud has been ongoing for the past year after Labour MP Rosie Duffield said that “only women have a cervix”, a remark that was met with accusations of transphobia. Senior politicians, including Labour leader Keir Starmer and health secretary Sajid Javid, have now weighed in on the issue, which has also prompted a major response on social media.So who has said what and what’s it all about?How did this start?The...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Starmer: Labour has ended ‘dark chapter’ with new rules to tackle anti-Semitism

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would be an “inclusive, open and tolerant” party. Labour has “closed the door on anti-Semitism” within the party after members backed tough new rule changes, Sir Keir Starmer claimed. The Labour leader said a “dark chapter” in the party’s history had now ended. Reforms supported...
SOCIETY
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy