MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says the FBI has asked his parents for some of his personal belongings to help with DNA matching. Laundrie is at the center of a national manhunt after he came back from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito. Her body was found more than a week ago in Wyoming. Laundrie hasn’t been seen since September 14. He’s a person of interest in the case, and a warrant is out for his arrest for alleged debit card fraud. A memorial service was held for Petito over the weekend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO