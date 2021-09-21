Little Spouse On The Prairie: Farfegnugen

Entrepreneur and mother of four Kasi Wicks is married to singer, songwriter, radio personality and podcast host Chuck Wicks. She also happens to be Jason Aldean’s half-sister, which is inadvertently how she met Chuck. The couple got engaged in Banff National Park in snowy Alberta, Canada and wed in Cabo in the summer of 2019. Although their romance might seem like a fairytale, Kasi’s personal story hasn’t always been easy. She and Chuck share one child, Tucker, nine months—thanks to a round of IVF. (“We’re next-level obsessed with him,” Kasi says of their son.) Meanwhile, Kasi has a daughter and two step-daughters from her previous marriage, whom she legally adopted after they lost their biological mother to cancer. Sounds Like Nashville recently sat down to chat with Kasi about finding love when she wasn’t looking for it, launching a wine line that tells her family’s story, and working with Chuck to revitalize one of Nashville’s oldest buildings.

