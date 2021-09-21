CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Little Spouse On The Prairie: Farfegnugen

hppr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve loved Mozart since I was a teenager when that fabulous movie, Amadeus, came out. I’m not sure about its historically accuracy, but that film sure went a long way toward inspiring me to appreciate classical music. So, while we were in Austria, I really wanted to visit “The City...

www.hppr.org

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
ScienceAlert

DNA Has Finally Revealed The Mysterious Origins of The Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has finally ended the debate about where the ancient Etruscans – an ancient civilization whose remains are found in Italy – came from. According to almost 2,000 years worth of genomic data, collected from 12 sites across Italy, these enigmatic people did not emigrate from Anatolia (a region that's now part of Turkey), but shared genetic heritage with people who lived nearby in ancient Rome. All were descended from pastoralists who moved into the region from the steppes during the Late Neolithic and Bronze Age. Given that the steppes are thought to be where Indo-European languages originated, the finding underscores another...
SCIENCE
soundslikenashville.com

Superstar Spouse: Kasi Wicks On Love, Wine and Family

Entrepreneur and mother of four Kasi Wicks is married to singer, songwriter, radio personality and podcast host Chuck Wicks. She also happens to be Jason Aldean’s half-sister, which is inadvertently how she met Chuck. The couple got engaged in Banff National Park in snowy Alberta, Canada and wed in Cabo in the summer of 2019. Although their romance might seem like a fairytale, Kasi’s personal story hasn’t always been easy. She and Chuck share one child, Tucker, nine months—thanks to a round of IVF. (“We’re next-level obsessed with him,” Kasi says of their son.) Meanwhile, Kasi has a daughter and two step-daughters from her previous marriage, whom she legally adopted after they lost their biological mother to cancer. Sounds Like Nashville recently sat down to chat with Kasi about finding love when she wasn’t looking for it, launching a wine line that tells her family’s story, and working with Chuck to revitalize one of Nashville’s oldest buildings.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#European
AFP

Art flourishes on the walls of Morocco

Artist Omar Lhamzi donned a bright yellow vest and paint-splattered shoes, selected a brush and set to work on his latest canvas -- the wall of a house in Morocco's seaside capital Rabat. Lhamzi is one of a new generation of artists whose murals are changing the face of Morocco's cities. A wander through Rabat's avenues and alleyways reveals an array of freshly painted works, in which larger-than-life fantasy creatures co-inhabit with realistic portraits and scenes of daily life. Their creators flocked from across the North African kingdom and beyond to Rabat last week for Jidar -- Arabic for "wall" -- a festival dedicated to street art.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Jenufa review, Royal Opera House, London:

Claus Guth’s Royal Opera production of Janacek’s Jenufa was scheduled to open in March 2020, but was aborted at the last moment by Covid. Better late than never. It has now opened, and it makes a stunning evening.However, this visual spectacle is not immediately apparent. In what looks like a white-walled industrial sweat-shop, rows of identically-clad female automata are peeling potatoes while the dysfunctional family whom the story is about bicker centre-stage. We are asked to accept this arid piece of Teutonic stylisation as taking place in a remote Moravian village 100 years ago. There is no sense of time...
THEATER & DANCE
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
hppr.org

Little Spouse On The Prairie: The Hills Are Alive

Out of France and into Switzerland we drove. The mountain villages in the Alps were deserted in mid-June. The ski season had just ended and the white water rafting and mountain biking seasons had not quite begun. This was no great hardship on my part, as white water rafting and mountain biking are equivalent to colonoscopies and root canals in my book. It was, however, a letdown to my son, who had really been into biking recently. I tried to assuage his disappointment by volunteering to take him shopping at all the boutiques, but he was too gloomy even for retail therapy. He perked up a bit when we saw a Swiss Army Knife shop.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy