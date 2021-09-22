PHOTOS: Goats galore: Hundreds of goats utilized for weed mitigation south of Glenwood Springs
Roughly 800 goats were dropped off at Sutey Ranch between Glenwood and Carbondale last Wednesday for weed mitigation work. Goat Green, LLC from the Front Range spends the spring and summer months traveling throughout the west using the power of goats to conduct weed and fire mitigation. The goats and owner/herder Lani Malmberg have traveled over 7,000 miles since April after spending time in California and the west helping with fire mitigation.www.postindependent.com
