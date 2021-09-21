Honey bees, Black Renaissance, Chris Stapleton; more September events

Sibling rivalries are nothing new and date all the way back to when Abel took a rock to the head from his older brother. Nothing’s gotten that heated in the world of rock, but as fans of The Kinks, Oasis and CCR can attest, when things get bitter they can get really bitter. Chris and Rich Robinson have carved out their own niche in the legends of brotherly hate but they both put all that behind them to agree upon a tour that celebrates their debut record, Shake Your Money Maker.

