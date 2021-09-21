CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey bees, Black Renaissance, Chris Stapleton; more September events

------ Shaniquah Gabino — Times Herald-Record. If you have an event to submit, email Shaniquah Gabino at sgabino@th-record.com. Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will be at Bethel Woods Sept. 23. While Stapleton has written hits for various artists, he officially stepped into the limelight in 2015 with his debut album, "Traveller." Some of his hits include "Drunkard's Prayer," "Whiskey and You" and the song well known for a cover, "Tennessee Whiskey." General gates open at 5:30 p.m., the show begins at 7 p.m.

