Maybe the hype was a little premature. Or maybe the overall strangeness and disjointedness of the 2020 season delayed the breakout campaign by a year. Whatever the case, the Cardinals team we saw bully the Titans in a 38-13 road win on Sunday finally looked like the one worthy of landing on all those lists of up-and-coming contenders last summer. The offense looked like a unit capable of producing an MVP winner in Kyler Murray. And Kliff Kingsbury’s play-calling looked more deserving of its Air Raid moniker.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO