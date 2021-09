SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Renaissance Fair is happening in Santa Fe this weekend. The 13th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Fair began Saturday at El Rancho De Las Golondrinas. They have a lot going on, including flamenco performances, a fairy village for kids, and several vendors from across the state, as well as a metalsmith, and armored fighting. “We compete in both duels and melee in events featuring as many as in larger events – 32 or more running at each other with unsharpened steel weapons, trying to bruise, but not seriously injure our friends,” said armored fighter, Andrew Savage.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO