SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It is a real pleasure to welcome Foreign Minister Payne back to the State Department. FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE: Thank you. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Second visit since I’ve been here. And we have been on the phone, in meetings, on video so many times, and I think it’s just a testament to a number of things, starting with the now 70th anniversary of ANZUS. But most importantly, if we look at what the United States and Australia are doing together – bilaterally, regionally, globally – this partnership has never been stronger. It’s never been more important, I think, to the well-being of our people.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO