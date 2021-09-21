Headlines from history: Apple show, grape picking prices, new construction — Mendocino County history, September 1921

SHOW IS STRANDED — Mendocino Beacon, September 10, 1921. UKIAH – The dog and pony show that came to Ukiah last week is stranded here while the manager of the show is lying sick in bed at the Palace Hotel and the performers are picking hops. They came to town for a two-night stand without any advance advertising and there was a very small attendance, and that fact, coupled with the sickness of the manager, held them up here. The show is camped on a vacant lot in Ukiah being cared for by some of the performers. It is claimed that the show has been on the road for 25 years and that this is the first difficulty that they have had in that time in keeping their dates and continuing on the road.