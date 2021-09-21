CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West to represent India at UNGA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 22 (ANI): Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West will be representing India at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meetings. "India at UNGA76 Secretary West @reenat_sandhu represents India at the opening of the UNGA High-Level Week. PM @narendramodi will deliver his remarks on 25 Sep," tweeted Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

