Ohio State Wants to Get Backup Quarterbacks Reps Against Akron, But Ryan Day Remains Committed to C.J. Stroud As Starter

Presumably, this week should be the opportunity for Ohio State to give some of its quarterbacks who aren’t named C.J. Stroud a chance to play. Through the first three games of Ohio State’s 2021 season, Stroud is the only quarterback who’s taken a snap for the Buckeyes this year. And as the Buckeyes move forward into October and November, when they’ll play only games against Big Ten opponents, there’s no guarantee Ohio State will have any blowout wins in which it will be in position to take its starters out early.