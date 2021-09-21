QPR 2-2 Everton (8-7 on pens): Hoops dump Toffees OUT of Carabao Cup in shootout to book fourth-round spot after Rafa Benitez's men twice came from behind to cancel out Charlie Austin's double

It's now over a quarter-century since Everton triumphed in a cup competition and there are no immediate signs of that wait ending under Rafa Benitez.

They were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Championship Queens Park Rangers and the early season optimism at Goodison Park has quickly dissipated.

There was very little to split these two until sudden death in the shoot-out when Rangers keeper Seny Dieng pushed Tom Davies’ spot-kick against the post.

Jimmy Dunne stepped up to make it eight out of eight converted for Rangers, who duly advanced to the fourth round of this competition for the first time since 2008-09.

Actually, they had to win this tie multiple times. 32-year-old Charlie Austin showed his enduring class with two well-taken headers to twice give QPR the lead, only for first Lucas Digne and then Andros Townsend to equalise.

And even during the shoot-out, Dieng saved from Ben Godfrey only for the officials to order a re-take after the keeper stepped off his line.

That was converted but Davies wasn’t so fortunate and with QPR flawless they shut off a potential route to long-overdue glory for the Toffees.

‘It is always bad to go out, it doesn’t matter how,’ Benitez said. ‘We fought back twice so we showed character and attitude. But still we have to be better in both areas.

‘We conceded too easily and missed chances that made a difference in the game.’

The penalty drama followed 90 pulsating minutes. It was an open contest with Mark Warburton’s lively team matching their higher-ranked visitors blow-for-blow.

Everton carved out the first clear chance of an end-to-end first-half when Dieng showed strong hands to deny youngster Anthony Gordon after Alex Iwobi’s run and cut-back.

Austin has always been a goal poacher supreme and seems to enjoy playing Everton. He now has five goals against them in seven meetings for Southampton and QPR.

MATCH FACTS

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-1-2): Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet (c); Adomah, Ball, Dozzell (Amos 63), McCallum (Kakay 66); Chair (Duke-McKenna 75); Austin, Willock

Substitutes not used: Walsh (GK); Thomas, Dykes, Gray

Manager: Mark Warburton

Scorer: Austin 18, 34

Booked: McCallum

Everton (4-4-1-1): Begovic; Godfrey, Holgate, Kenny, Digne (c) (Keane 80); Townsend, Davies, Gomes (Doucoure 58), Iwobi; Gordon; Rondon (Gray 73)

Substitutes not used: Lonergan (GK); Allan, Branthwaite, Simms

Manager: Rafael Benitez

Scorers: Digne 30; Townsend 47

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Attendance: 12,888 (2,837 away)

His first came after 18 minutes following a slick move. Chris Willock’s ball played in Ilias Chair behind Everton lines and he turned on the byline before finding Sam McCallum’s dart in to the box.

His cross was pushed out by Asmir Begovic and came invitingly for Austin, whose looping header just eluded the defender on the line.

Everton were stung into action and should have equalised when Yoann Barbet’s mis-control and slip allowed Iwobi through but Dieng stood tall to block.

The goal arrived moments later, however, when Townsend’s dinked ball over QPR’s defence picked out Digne to finish at the near post.

But four minutes later, Chair picked up the ball wide on the left touchline and cut back with a neat touch before swinging in a cross.

There was Austin again to leap highest and glance a deft header into the far corner.

Everton needed a response and they got it just two minutes after the break. Dieng couldn’t stop the ball spinning out for a corner and following a near post routine, Mason Holgate’s shot was blocked before Townsend whipped home the rebound.

‘We were very, very good from the first whistle and the players to a man deserve credit tonight,’ said Warburton. ‘You saw young players up against Premier League players and showing their quality.’