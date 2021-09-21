CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s to phase out plastic toys from Happy Meals by 2025 in a push to be more green

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The company, which sells more than 1 billion toys each year, says the new goal will reduce its use of virgin plastic by 90%.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

The company already made the change in the U.K. and Ireland, where it only sells soft toys or books in its Happy Meals.

