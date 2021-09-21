One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Missouri, The Gentle Barn Gives Farm Animals A New Lease On Life
By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Missouri
8 days ago
Animal lovers will probably be the first to tell you that we, humans, have a lot in common with animals — from our individual personalities to the range of emotions we feel. However, animals count on us to speak for them and to protect them. While most people know about the plight of homeless dogs, cats, rabbits, and other domesticated pets, few realize that farm animals suffer from neglect and abuse, too. The Gentle Barn Foundation has worked hard to bring recognition to farm animals’ suffering and to help them – and community members – to recover from abuse and trauma and to live happy lives. Today, the sanctuary has three locations, including The Gentle Barn in Missouri.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Learn more about The Gentle Barn on its official website and Facebook page.
Do you know of another organization that you think deserves to be featured on Only In Your State? Nominate it today. Then keep up-to-date with all of the hidden gems and places to explore on Only In Missouri’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Address: The Gentle Barn Missouri, 9171 State Rd Y, Dittmer, MO 63023, USA
A day – or even an hour or two – outdoors is often time well spent. After all, getting outside allows us to breathe in the fresh air, soak up a bit of sun, and recharge our energy. It also allows us to connect with nature. When you stroll, hike, or bike at Katy Trail State Park in Missouri, you’ll meander under a beautiful tunnel of trees and be treated to gorgeous scenery, no matter what time of the year you visit.
Have you ever had fresh rolls at a restaurant that were so good that you filled up on them before your meal was even served? A freshly baked roll just hits the spot sometimes. If it’s so warm the butter melts into it, even better. For some of the best rolls in Missouri, make your way to Fall Creek & Catfish House.
A train ride promises a picture-perfect way to admire the rolling landscape. Perhaps one of the most unique in the state, this pumpkin patch train ride in Missouri signals the start of an unforgettable autumn adventure at an old-fashioned farm. Whip out your fall calendar, and add this one-of-a-kind autumn experience to it. Do you […]
The post The Pumpkin Patch Train Ride In Missouri Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri might just be one of the most beautiful places on earth. We’re pretty fortunate, too, to have an abundance of places to admire the natural beauty, too. A meal at Osage Restaurant in Missouri, for example, promises jaw-dropping views paired with a scrumptious, fine dining meal. You won’t find a better place for a one-of-a-kind, memorable dining adventure.
What’s your favorite thing about fall? The cooler days? All those pumpkin-flavored goodies? Or maybe it’s all of the fun that awaits us when autumn rolls around? One of the most treasured traditions of the season is arguably visiting our local corn maze for a day of family-friendly fun. Exeter Corn Maze in Missouri, considered […]
The post Voted One Of The Best Corn Mazes In The Country, Exeter Corn Maze Is a Must-Visit Fall Destination In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
In the heart of the Ozarks, sits a little town with less than 1,000 residents. This sleepy little town comes alive in the fall as visitors flock from four different states to visit an 8-acre corn maze. Although temperatures may still be high, you know fall has arrived when the Exeter Corn Maze opens for […]
The post Get Lost In Exeter Corn Maze This Autumn, An Awesome 8-Acre Corn Maze In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mmm…mmm…nothing says fall like a tall, cold glass of freshly-pressed apple cider. The only thing that might rival the delicious drink is an apple cider slushy. You can get both at Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch in Missouri, a popular autumn destination that’s also home to a charming cider mill and a full slate of family-friendly fun.
Let’s go on a day trip today, Missouri! We’ve got so many enchanting places to explore in Missouri that deciding where to go next can be quite the challenge. While we can’t go wrong with a road trip in Missouri, sometimes we just don’t have the time to get away. That’s when a day trip […]
The post Hop In The Car And Visit All 4 Of Missouri’s Covered Bridges In One Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animal lovers have it pretty good in Missouri, especially with its many zoos and wildlife parks. Travel & Leisure recently named the Saint Louis Zoo one of the top nine zoos in the United States. The zoo earned props for its more than 500 residents, its free admission, and its conservation efforts, making it a prime destination for Missourians and out-of-state visitors.
Missouri tells plenty of haunted tales, stories of the paranormal that will send shivers down our spines. Stories, however, are a whole lot different than experiencing the paranormal for ourselves. How brave are you? Brave enough to stay at the notoriously haunted Walnut Street Inn in Missouri, where you might just come face-to-face with a […]
The post The Walnut Street Inn In Missouri Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Adventure waits around just about every corner in Missouri. Whether we prefer leisurely hikes or relaxing river floats, we can find something that summons our inner adventurer no matter where we live in the state. When you visit Meramec Caverns in Missouri, for example, you can plan a day (or a few days) jam-packed with fun and exciting activities after you’ve visited what’s been called America’s cave.
Autumn’s arrived! Few things are as spectacular as the colorful transformation when the leaves turn from green to vibrant red, orange, and gold. Missourians are truly blessed, because we typically have beautiful fall weather, perfect for hikes, bonfires, and long drives with the windows down. If you plan to get out and enjoy nature’s beautiful […]
The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Who’s ready for the spookiest season of the year? Some of us start counting down to Halloween as soon as the clock strikes midnight on November 1. Now that our favorite time of the year has finally arrived, we can start packing our calendars with seasonal fun – trips to the pumpkin patch, getting lost in corn mazes, and going train or treating at Union Station in St. Louis.
Missouri’s home to a whole host of world-class attractions – from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to the entire town of Branson. Wonders of Wildlife National Musuem & Aquarium in Missouri was named “America’s Best Aquarium in 2021” by readers of USA Today. It also made the list of the 35 Best Aquariums in America by Always Pets. If you’ve never been to the renowed aquarium, you’ll definitely want to make it a priority on your to do list.
Nature promises so much beauty — from mountain ranges to hidden caves. Arguably, one of the most beautiful of nature’s masterpieces is the waterfall. There’s nothing quite as serene and as perfect as a waterfall and, luckily, Missouri’s home to plenty of them. Wondering “where are there waterfalls near me in Missouri?” Look no further. […]
The post The Hike To This Little-Known Missouri Waterfall Is Short And Sweet appeared first on Only In Your State.
Let’s go on a road trip today, Missouri! This season is the perfect time to view the colorful landscape. This road trip will take you to some of the best fall foliage in Missouri. Pack your car, bring plenty of snacks, and make sure you’ve got plenty of room for photos on your smartphone or […]
The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Missouri Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
The waterfall just might be Mother Nature’s most spectacular work of art and one of the most striking natural wonders in Missouri. Today, let’s embark on a scenic hike in Missouri that boasts sensational bluffs, jaw-dropping rock formations, and a tiny (depending on how much rain we’ve had) but simply beautiful waterfall. In fact, you’ll […]
The post Take This Easy Trail To An Amazing Waterfall In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Autumn’s all about fun – from crisp, golden days at the pumpkin patch to long, leisurely drives to admire the fall foliage. Knowing just when to expect when the colors will be at their most vibrant in Missouri makes it so much easier for us to plan our fall activities. Here’s when and where we can expect Missouri’s fall foliage to peak in 2021.
Fried chicken’s never too tough to find. However, if we want to sink our teeth into some of the very best fried chicken around, we only need to look as far as Hobos at the Legion in Missouri. One bite into the tender chicken will pretty much guarantee you’re coming back for more. If you’re not a big fan of fried chicken, don’t worry. You’ll find plenty of other delicious dishes on the menu.
Shopping today has never been easier – whether we want to head to our favorite brick and mortar shop or just go online. However, not so long ago, general stores were the place to go whenever Missourians needed something. We’re quite fortunate to still have several classic general stores around the state. Crane’s Country Store, […]
The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Missouri Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Missouri is for people who LOVE the Show-Me State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 1