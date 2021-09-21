CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

JT Notes: Are We In or Out on Vaccination Requirements for Live Music?

By Mac Randall
jazztimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the context of jazz, the question posed above has a special significance. But that wasn’t what I was thinking of as I asked it to myself while scanning the crowd at Fort Adams during this year’s Newport Jazz Festival. What I was thinking of was the requirement that all festival attendees had to meet before being allowed through the gates: either proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test taken within the last 72 hours. I had followed this new rule—I’ve been fully vaccinated since April—and so, presumably, had every one of the thousands of people gathered at the fort. Here was living proof that it could be done, that enough music fans were willing to opt in so they could experience live jazz once again after a long, sad absence.

jazztimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Symphony returns to live concerts next month, requires proof of vaccination

Long Beach’s symphony orchestra has a contract with the local musicians union — and will take the stage next month after a year-and-a-half of silence. The Long Beach Symphony’s Board of Directors this week voted to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all concert goers, approved a new contract with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 353, and announced its 2021-22 schedule.
LONG BEACH, CA
Sonoran News

“Let Music Live!

ProMusica Arizona’s singers and instrumentalists are excited to be back and performing their first concert which is a celebration of all the joys that music brings to our lives. After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, musicians and audiences alike recognize how much they’ve missed live music presentations!. Opening...
MUSIC
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Music Venues to Require COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test to Attend Concerts

Looking forward to attending a live music performance soon? A long list of venues throughout the state have implemented new rules for attendees. More than a dozen independent concerts, clubs, and entertainment venues in Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson have collectively agreed to require its attendees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a confirmed negative COVID-19 test by Sep. 20.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trini Lopez
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Lee Konitz
Person
John Prine
Person
Wallace Roney
13 WHAM

Vaccinations Required at Dryden Theater

Rochester, NY — The long-running Dryden Theater is requiring all patrons 12 years and older to show proof of vaccination starting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. In a statement, the theater wrote, "Based on current federal recommendations, in order to provide a safe theater experience, we are updating the Dryden Theatre’s health and safety protocols, and are requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination."
DRYDEN, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Del.'s Firefly Music Festival Requires Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test

Attendees the annual Firefly Music Festival in Delaware will need to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test. Firefly features headliners Billie Eilish, Lizzo and The Killers. It begins Thursday at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway,. The Delaware State News reports that state health officials...
DOVER, DE
ABC 4

Utah music venues announce COVID-19 requirements

On Good Thing Utah this morning – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Utah, some music venues across the state are implementing requirements for attendance, including having audience members either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. On Sept. 24, Vivint Arena announced that it will require all guests ages 12 and older to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of an event’s start time, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. This applies to Utah Jazz games and concerts. To read more click here: https://www.deseret.com/2021/9/1/22650995/covid-vaccine-proof-negative-covid-test-required-for-utah-concert-venues.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Music Business#Music Industry#Newport Jazz Festival#The Newport Jazz#Sfjazz#The Blue Note#Aeg Worldwide
Cornell Daily Sun

Live Music at The Sun on Saturday!

The Sun is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the concert Homesick on its back patio this Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 3 p.m. (but come whenever you feel like it). Bands will play until around 7 p.m. Homesick has an open-ended set, meaning if you play an instrument, bring it — you might form a band.
ITHACA, NY
East Tennessean

Live music in Johnson City

COVID-19 has caused event planning and attending very difficult. However, thankfully we have been able to regain some sense of normalcy over the past several months, and this includes being able to see live music and performances. Places like New Beginnings, often coined as Newbies, has live entertainment every Friday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Bad band names and other notes for music lovers…

Our first rock band performance, relatively speaking, was during a North Junior High School talent show. Our little group knew three songs and the most popular was “The Twist.” We were instantly famous, at least, in English class. We needed to come up with our rock band name. Back in...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
phillypressreview.com

Notes on Music and other artistic diversions

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show, the oldest such even in the nation, is back after a long absence and is now on view through Sept. 19 with more than 100 artists from far and wide in this recognized juried exhibition which fills the Square with art lovers, buyers and viewers. Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walnut and 18th Sts. www.rittenhousesquarefineartshow.org 610-299-1343. •
MUSIC
Mercury News

South Bay Musical Theatre gives ‘Shout’ out to live shows

South Bay Musical Theatre returns to live performance this month with “SHOUT! The Mod Musical,” which hits the stage Sept. 25-Oct. 16 at the Saratoga Civic Theater. The show follows five friends in the 1960s as they redefine themselves in the face of changing attitudes about gender, using classic pop songs to illustrate these changes. The songs are tied together by sound bites ranging from ’60s commercials to letters answered by an advice columnist who thinks every problem can be solved with a “fetching new hairstyle and a new shade of lipstick.”
SARATOGA, CA
vanyaland.com

Out & About: Live music at the Notch Brighton Biergarten

Earlier this month the Charles River Speedway in Brighton caught our attention as a live music destination by hosting the annual Fuzzstival. But the former harness and bicycle racing track at 525 Western Ave., which was first constructed in 1899 and sits on the National Register of Historic Places, is keeping the beat rolling into autumn thanks to Notch Brewing, who after opening its new location earlier this summer has rolled out a pretty impressive live music program.
BRIGHTON, MA
pinebluffspost.com

Live music at the Knotty Pine Saloon

"The Randy Burghardt Band was live at the Knotty Pine Saloon" on the evening of September 3, 2021. Originally from South Dakota Burghardt started his love for music at a young age with piano lessons. Later he took up guitar and at the age of 12 started writing songs. He was involved in a music program through high school then started playing in bands at 15.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sun-Journal

Live music at Mixers this weekend

No Guts, No Glory comes back to play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band plays rock, classic rock and alternative, playing cover songs Eddie Money, Drivin’ & Cryin’, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and more. On Saturday night, the female-fronted Motley Crue tribute band Shout at the Devil takes the stage with local openers The Only Hope Band at 8 p.m. Shout at the Devil plays the band’s hits as well as some deep cuts from the first two albums. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
SABATTUS, ME
Austin 360

Looking for live music beyond ACL Fest? Check out Raul Malo, Big Freedia, Bob Mould, more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 30-Oct. 6. Son Volt at Haute Spot. Singer-songwriter Jay Farrar's alt-country torchbearers, which in recent years have included an Austin-based rhythm section in bassist Andrew Duplantis and drummer Mark Patterson, recently released their 11th studio album, "Electro Melodier." Wilco became the bigger bang out of the mid-1990s Uncle Tupelo split, but Son Volt has hung around for the long haul too, continuing to make compelling records and putting on memorable live shows. Here's a chance to see them far away from the ACL Fest mayhem, at a terrific outdoor venue on the north end of town. One of Austin's best alt-country bands, Harvest Thieves, will open the show. $25-$55. 8 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
outandaboutnow.com

Musical Notes of Change

Accomplished artists turned teachers are inspiring Wilmington youth. It’s one thing for an adolescent or teen to listen to music — an activity that, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, impacts children behaviorally, socially, and academically. But to play music can be life-changing. Research by the NAMM Foundation —...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy