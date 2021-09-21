The midwest, tweet by tweet

Have you ever played Oscars Bingo? You know, where you and your friends write bingo boards filled with awards-season cliches and hyperspecific references to the year’s nominees in order to actually pay attention to a ceremony that’s so notoriously long the host typically makes fun of its torpid endlessness? I’ve found it’s a fun way to engage in something supposedly worth watching that might otherwise be a drag, though it doesn’t improve the ceremony or make it memorable. I still remember the year my old roommate Sam crafted bingo sheets for the 2011 Oscars because mine had a square that said “Trent Reznor dresses like an adult,” and I got to check that off when the industrial figurehead who will always be caked in mud at Woodstock ’94 somewhere in the back of my head went to collect his trophy for The Social Network score. I remember little else of that ceremony.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO