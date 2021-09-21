The midwest, tweet by tweet
When Josh Lipnik answers the phone for our interview, he’s pulled over on a drive to Cleveland, on his way to take photos for his popular Midwest Modern Twitter account (62,500 followers and counting). Think of Midwest Modern like a photographic road trip through the region. Lipnik hunts out the hidden gems beyond the city skyscrapers or big-name architects; his posts instead capture design moments like the symmetry of a suburban bank or the unexpected grace of an office park. Scrolling his feed feels like sitting next to him in the passenger seat and watching the endless, underappreciated sites of the midwest slide by. Through his eyes and his camera, the beauty shines through.chicagoreader.com
