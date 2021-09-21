CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The midwest, tweet by tweet

By Megan Kirby
CHICAGO READER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Josh Lipnik answers the phone for our interview, he’s pulled over on a drive to Cleveland, on his way to take photos for his popular Midwest Modern Twitter account (62,500 followers and counting). Think of Midwest Modern like a photographic road trip through the region. Lipnik hunts out the hidden gems beyond the city skyscrapers or big-name architects; his posts instead capture design moments like the symmetry of a suburban bank or the unexpected grace of an office park. Scrolling his feed feels like sitting next to him in the passenger seat and watching the endless, underappreciated sites of the midwest slide by. Through his eyes and his camera, the beauty shines through.

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Chicago Party Aunt? More like Chicago Party Rant!

Have you ever played Oscars Bingo? You know, where you and your friends write bingo boards filled with awards-season cliches and hyperspecific references to the year’s nominees in order to actually pay attention to a ceremony that’s so notoriously long the host typically makes fun of its torpid endlessness? I’ve found it’s a fun way to engage in something supposedly worth watching that might otherwise be a drag, though it doesn’t improve the ceremony or make it memorable. I still remember the year my old roommate Sam crafted bingo sheets for the 2011 Oscars because mine had a square that said “Trent Reznor dresses like an adult,” and I got to check that off when the industrial figurehead who will always be caked in mud at Woodstock ’94 somewhere in the back of my head went to collect his trophy for The Social Network score. I remember little else of that ceremony.
NBA
CHICAGO READER

Please line up for Funeral Potatoes at Monday Night Foodball

Last week, Eve Studnicka, with an assist from her Funeral Potatoes partner Alexis Thomas, took part in an amazing pop-up with Borneol, Texas butcher (and former Chicagoan) Kriss Abigail. Abigail had arrived in town with an axis deer carcass harvested in the Hill Country, which she broke down at Saint Emeric in front of 30 guests. Studnicka and Thomas then whipped out a seven-course wild-game dinner that included dishes like “coconut & pumpkin bisque with lavender confit axis shoulder;” and “black garlic venison ragout atop juniper-scented polenta with pickled rose petals.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Bridgeport needs a bookstore

Bridgeport is finally getting a bookstore. At the moment, neighborhood residents like myself have to travel to Pilsen or Hyde Park to get our fix. But a month or two from now, we’ll be able to walk into a store on Halsted stocked with some 60,000 hardcovers and paperbacks, on every subject imaginable. I can’t wait.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Destinos showcases local and international theater companies

By definition, futurology is the study of current trends, the findings of which can be used to forecast future developments. It’s also a schema that applies perfectly to this current, uncertain era of Chicago theater, and one that is the driving ethos behind Teatro Vista’s 30th season, the first to be helmed by the company’s new co-artistic directors Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo.
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...
ENGINEERING
CHICAGO READER

The Chicago Reader at 50: A half-century of revolutionary storytelling

In celebrating the Chicago Reader’s 50th anniversary, Newberry Library is hosting an in-person archival exhibition. journey, a trip down memory lane from the ’70s to present day. This exhibition showcases the. s impact and connection to our city’s evolution over the past five decades. Archival materials from the Reader include...
CHICAGO, IL
