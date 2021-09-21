CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessup Man Arrested On Five Counts Of Child Pornography

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Troopers arrested a Howard County man Tuesday morning after evidence of distribution and possession of child pornography.

55-year-old Paulo Sousa Lacerda was the suspect identified by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

He’s being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

After a search warrant was served for Lacerda’s house, officers found multiple pornography files on his electronic devices. He was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Taskforce investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

