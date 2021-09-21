CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

'Diverse Teams Outperform:' Space Force Wants to Recruit, Train and Promote Differently

By Stephen Losey
Military.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Space Force is here, the fledgling service must figure out how to manage, attract and promote its uniformed Guardians. But the culture the Space Force ends up with might look very different from other branches of the military -- more like a digital-heavy startup than its decades- or centuries-old sister services.

