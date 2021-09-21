CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg Police Investigate Monday Night Shooting that Injured 1

PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — Police in Pittsburg are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one male victim with several gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

On Monday evening just after 7 p.m., Pittsburg police officers responded to reports of a person shot the area of Buchanan Road and Harbor Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds to both lower legs and his forearm.

Officers provided the man with medical aid, applying a tourniquet to his right arm to stop the bleeding. The victim was initially transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. However, due to his age, he was later transported to Oakland Children’s Hospital for additional retreatment.

Officers learned the victim and a family member were seating in a vehicle on the 4200 block of Suzanne Drive when the man got out of the vehicle and heard several gunshots in the area. The man began to flee the area and was struck with several rounds fired by the unknown suspect. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police are working to determine a suspect and motive in the case. Officers are requesting the public’s assistance with the investigation, asking anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.

CBS San Francisco

Man Walking On Interstate 80 In El Sobrante Area Hit, Killed By Car

EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A man walking on Interstate Highway 80 near the Richmond Parkway was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The incident happened along westbound I-80 just east of the Richmond Parkway in the Tara Hills/El Sobrante area. At around 8:54 p.m., CHP units responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian. When officers arrived to find an adult male pedestrian lying on the roadway. The pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by fire department personnel, the CHP said. The investigation determined...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Head-On Crash In Santa Rosa Kills Driver, Severely Injures 2nd Driver

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A head-on crash killed one driver and severely injured a second driver in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on State Route 12 east of Irwin Lane just west of Santa Rosa. The CHP said a GMC Sierra was headed eastbound on SR 12 and drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet flatbed truck head-on. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the adult male driver of the GMC was killed, the CHP said. The male driver of the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Highway 12 was blocked for several hours following the crash and reopened at 1:42 p.m. The name of the deceased driver was withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Magazines Arrested While Violating Pacifica Woman’s Restraining Order

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man with a domestic violence restraining order preventing him from contacting a Pacifica woman was arrested near her home with a gun and a number of high-capacity magazines, police said Wednesday. Pacifica police said a woman living on the 200 block of Gateway Drive on Tuesday told officers someone she knew was violating a restraining order by sending her text messages and telling her he was on the way to her home. When officers searched the area around the home they found the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Pacifica resident Jaime Gotai, inside a vehicle in close proximity...
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Investigate Homicide On Golden Gate Avenue

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police requested the public’s help Tuesday searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 61-year-old man early that morning. The investigation began around 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, when officers received reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue. According to reports, a unknown gunman fired into a business from the street before fleeing the scene. Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took the victim to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Officers located a second victim around the same time — a 31-year-old woman who was injured by broken glass. This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

E-Scooter Rider Seriously Injured In San Francisco Hit-and-Run Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are seeking the driver of a minivan involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco that left a young scooter-rider with life-threatening injuries. San Francisco police said the crash happened Monday at about 2:40 p.m. along Hayes St. at Gough St. A minivan ran a red light at the intersection heading westbound on Hayes and struck a male juvenile on an electric scooter. According to police, the suspect vehicle fled the scene without helping the victim who was left on the pavement. Arriving officers provided first aid to the victim before medics arrived; the victim was taken to a hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries, police said. (San Francisco Police Department) Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a dark blue Kia Sedona minivan and the driver was described as a Black male in his 20s, with a slim build and wearing a light gray hoodie. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton Police Arrest 3 Teens After Attempted Armed Robbery at Stoneridge Mall

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton arrested three teen suspects Monday afternoon following an alleged attempted armed robbery in a parking lot at the Stoneridge Shopping Center, according to authorities. Pleasanton police said at approximately 1 p.m., police dispatch received reports of a possible armed robbery in parking lot “D” at the shopping center. According to authorities, a female exited her vehicle when three teen suspects approached her demanding her purse and car. One of the suspects grabbed the victim by the arms while a second pointed a semi-automatic pistol towards her face. The victim pulled away from the suspects and yelled...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord Police Warn Porch Thieves Getting Bolder As Holiday Season Approaches

CONCORD (KPIX) — A serial package thief was caught on camera lurking around in a Concord neighborhood, getting a jump start on some holiday stealing, going from one home to another in broad daylight. Police in Concord were investigating and said there’s a specific reason why they are seeing a jump in package thefts. Liz and Wade Peoples released video footage of the porch pirate captured on their home’s Ring camera. “The fact she came up to the front porch and then took our package and she looked right at our camera,” said Liz. The thief left behind a clear picture, including a...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Man Gets 12 Years In Prison For Stalking, Threatening To Kill Ex-Girlfriend

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man who stalked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend while on parole for a previous domestic violence assault was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison. Jesse Boatman, 42, pleaded no contest in June to felony charges of stalking and making criminal threats, and admitted a prior strike conviction under California’s three-strikes law, according to a press statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Jesse Boatman (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) The charges resulted from a September 5, 2019 incident where Boatman stalked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend who had cut off...
SANTA ROSA, CA
