Pittsburg Police Investigate Monday Night Shooting that Injured 1

PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — Police in Pittsburg are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one male victim with several gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

On Monday evening just after 7 p.m., Pittsburg police officers responded to reports of a person shot the area of Buchanan Road and Harbor Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds to both lower legs and his forearm.

Officers provided the man with medical aid, applying a tourniquet to his right arm to stop the bleeding. The victim was initially transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. However, due to his age, he was later transported to Oakland Children’s Hospital for additional retreatment.

Officers learned the victim and a family member were seating in a vehicle on the 4200 block of Suzanne Drive when the man got out of the vehicle and heard several gunshots in the area. The man began to flee the area and was struck with several rounds fired by the unknown suspect. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police are working to determine a suspect and motive in the case. Officers are requesting the public’s assistance with the investigation, asking anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.