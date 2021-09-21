GI Partners Acquires 103K SF Fort Point Office, Plans Lab Conversion
More private equity money is flowing into Boston’s life sciences market, this time into a Fort Point warehouse-turned-office. GI Partners paid $74.6M late last month for 51 Melcher St., a nine-story, 103K SF office building formerly home to tenants including WeWork and an Oracle affiliate. The seller, Zurich Alternative Asset Management, paid $53M in 2014 for the 105-year-old building following a renovation.www.bisnow.com
