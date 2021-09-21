CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GI Partners Acquires 103K SF Fort Point Office, Plans Lab Conversion

By Andrew Martinez, Bisnow Boston
More private equity money is flowing into Boston's life sciences market, this time into a Fort Point warehouse-turned-office. GI Partners paid $74.6M late last month for 51 Melcher St., a nine-story, 103K SF office building formerly home to tenants including WeWork and an Oracle affiliate. The seller, Zurich Alternative Asset Management, paid $53M in 2014 for the 105-year-old building following a renovation.

