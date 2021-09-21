GI Partners Acquires 103K SF Fort Point Office, Plans Lab Conversion

An IT giant with ties to Georgia is eyeing a major office in Midtown Atlanta in a deal that could bring new jobs to the region. Cisco Systems is in talks with Portman Holdings to lease approximately 80K SF at the 770K SF high-tech tower called Coda on West Peachtree Street in the heart of Georgia Tech's Tech Square, sources familiar with the negotiations tell Bisnow. The deal, if finalized, would fill most of the 100K or so SF of vacant office space at the $375M tower.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO